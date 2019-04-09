LEWISTON — The Oasis of Music presents Les Troubadours, a group specializing in French song, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.

Les Troubadours came to be after a monthly series of song sessions was first organized in 2010 by the Maine Folque Co-op in collaboration with USM-LAC’s Franco-American Collection. They have been singing ever since at USM-LAC and at various nursing homes and other venues around Lewiston-Auburn. They bring traditional Franco-American, Quebecois and French songs to life with their signature “joie-de-vivre.”

Some of the songs they will present at the Oasis are traditional ballads such as “Les Cloches du Hameau” and chansons à répondre (traditional call-and-response songs) of which “Chevalier de la Table Ronde” and “Auprès de Ma Blonde” are examples.

The Oasis of Music takes place every Wednesday through the end of May, for a roughly half-hour concert. Admission is free, with donations accepted.

