LEWISTON — During the last full week in April, from Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 26, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department will collect brush from residential properties (butt ends to face the street). Quantities are limited to no more than one standard pickup truck load per residence.

All brush to be collected by city staff must be curbside no later than Sunday, April 21. Staff will collect the curbside brush throughout the week. Once Public Works has collected brush from a given street, they will not return to collect brush from that street.

In addition, Lewiston Public Works Department staff will not collect tree stumps; wood greater than 12 inches in diameter; or any demolition wood such as fencing, old decking or wood from construction/demolition projects.

The solid waste facility will not waive tip fees or use of the ePass during this week. Lewiston’s current program allows residential property owners to set up an ePass account for this service. The ePass account is good for one year from the date of issue.

There is no charge to establish the ePass account, and this can be done at the Lewiston Treasurer’s Office, City Hall, 27 Pine St., or at the Scale House at the City’s Solid Waste Facility, 424 River Road.

Once the account has been set up, the resident can dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of household waste (construction and demolition waste, waste refrigerated appliances, old furniture, yard debris, waste tires, electronic waste items, etc.) at no cost.

Once the 1,000-pound limit has been exceeded, residents will be charged the nominal disposal fee ($93/ton; $95/ton for construction and demo waste) for any overage. Residents who are tenants of rental property may also obtain an ePass account but will be required to pay $20 for the service.

Residents can dispose of their household waste at the Solid Waste Facility during normal business hours, from 7:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. weekdays and 8 to 11:50 a.m. Saturdays. The gates are closed at the end of the business day. Arrive 15 minutes before closing to assure there is adequate time to dispose of waste items.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Facility at 207-513-3006; TTY/TDD at 207-513-3007.

