LISBON — Lisbon Falls Christian Academy has announced its honor roll students for the third quarter.
“A” Honor Roll
Grades nine-12: Alivia Jones and Alison Rose.
Grades five-eight: Isaac Gould, Lucas Poisson, Abbygail Swan and Chloe Tremblay.
Grades one-four: Lacey Faith, Caroline Jones Kolinn Nyberg, Cameron Partridge, Alexis Poisson, Kason Poisson and Naomi Welch.
“B” Honor Roll
Grades nine-12: Alexis Blair, Summer Carr. Olivia Ground, Avery Partridge and Matthew Stevens.
Grades five-eight: Brooklyn Carr, Ryan Hanlon, Kelsey Nyberg and Nathan Rose.
Grades one-four: Jayla Gumprect, Caleb Parker and Noah Tremblay.
-
Encore
Sky-high sculptures weave life, magic into city blocks
-
Encore
Museums should be careful about showing you memes
-
Encore
Bowdoin College Museum of Art to host talk on new “Interwoven” exhibit
-
Encore
Art museum to present scholar’s tour of ‘Modernism for All: The Bauhaus at 100’
-
Dear Abby
News of son’s open marriage leaves his parents in shock