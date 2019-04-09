LISBON — Lisbon Falls Christian Academy has announced its honor roll students for the third quarter.

“A” Honor Roll

Grades nine-12: Alivia Jones and Alison Rose.

Grades five-eight: Isaac Gould, Lucas Poisson, Abbygail Swan and Chloe Tremblay.

Grades one-four: Lacey Faith, Caroline Jones Kolinn Nyberg, Cameron Partridge, Alexis Poisson, Kason Poisson and Naomi Welch.

“B” Honor Roll

Grades nine-12: Alexis Blair, Summer Carr. Olivia Ground, Avery Partridge and Matthew Stevens.

Grades five-eight: Brooklyn Carr, Ryan Hanlon, Kelsey Nyberg and Nathan Rose.

Grades one-four: Jayla Gumprect, Caleb Parker and Noah Tremblay.

