100 years ago: 1919

Bridge Street in Lewiston, between Spring and Summer streets, is in impassible condition as a result of the recent thaw and rain. The street department is now at work making temporary repairs on Spring Street.

50 years ago: 1969

No formal program is planned for this week’s meeting of Auburn Exchange Club, Tuesday noon at Steckino’s. Any subject may be brought up for discussion at the open meeting. The board of directors will meet at the end of the regular business.

25 years ago: 1994

Country Singer Betty Cody of Lisbon, who was inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame in 1979 and into the Walk of Stars in 1983, will be one of the featured performers at the Country Music Jamboree being presented by Allan “Macs” McHale and the Old Time Radio Gang. The grand country music show, which will benefit the YWCA Pool Re-construction Fund, will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lewiston Junior High School on Central Avenue. Cody, who grew up in Auburn, was a regular on the Ken MacKenzie Show in the ’50s and has received widespread recognition for her singing.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

