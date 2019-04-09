BATH — Paul Draper Master Mentalist and Magician brings his family-friendly show, “Mysteries of the Mind,” to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St.

Draper’s act will guide the audience on a journey into the secrets of human nature and the wonders of the universe, breaking the laws of physics and defying the rules of reality. Audiences have watched in disbelief as he bends metal and minds at will in this internationally award-winning show. Draper will combine magic, music, humor and mentalism to create custom experiences unique to each new audience of “Mysteries of the Mind.”

Draper is a comedian, mind-reader and anthropologist, an expert on the history of magic and mysticism. In Las Vegas, he has headlined for many casinos, including the Orleans Casino and Planet Hollywood V Theater. In addition to his seven years as house magician for the Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino, Paul has performed for HBO Comedy Fest at Caesar’s Palace and has hosted companion documentaries for Steven Spielberg’s “Poltergeist.”

Tickets are $23 in advance, $25 at the door and $15 for students.

For tickets or more information, call the box office at 207-442-8455 or visit www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

