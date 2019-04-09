PORTLAND — The Bishop Robert P. Deeley has announced the appointment of pastors to four Maine locations, including Lewiston.

The Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Greenleaf, VG, has been named pastor of Prince of Peace Parish (Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Holy Cross Church and Holy Family Church, all in Lewiston), Holy Trinity Parish in Lisbon Falls and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus.

Greenleaf is currently pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Martyrs of North America Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; St. Jude Church, Freeport).

A graduate of Biddeford High School, Greenleaf went on to earn bachelor’s degrees in accounting from the University of Southern Maine and in sacred theology from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Greenleaf was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Joseph J. Gerry, OSB, on May 13, 1995, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford.

His first assignment was as parochial vicar at St. John Parish in Bangor. He was named director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland in 1997. Two years later, in addition to his duties as director of vocations, Greenleaf was appointed chaplain and faculty member of St. Dominic Regional High School in Auburn. In 2002, he was named administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Lewiston. In 2004, Greenleaf was appointed pastor of Holy Cross Parish in Lewiston. In 2008, he was assigned to studies at the University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome and received a License in Sacred Theology (STL) with a concentration in spirituality.

From 2009 to 2012, Greenleaf was part of the formation faculty at Theological College in Washington, D.C. In August of 2012, he was named pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist and, in July of 2014, he also became director of seminarians for the Diocese of Portland, positions he still holds. In addition, Greenleaf has served as a vicar general for the Diocese of Portland since August of 2017. A vicar general is appointed in a diocese to assist the bishop in the administration and pastoral care of the diocese, representing and acting in the place of the bishop in his absence.

