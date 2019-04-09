LIVERMORE — Livermore Fire Chief Don Castonguay will address the GFWC/Livermore Falls Women’s Club at the next meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Livermore Town Office, Crash Road.

Members discussed which of the seven national initiatives they wanted to participate in for the next year and a half. They will continue the discussion at the April meeting.

The club voted to continue to support the Special Olympics by making scarves for next year’s Winter Olympics, and to support the Harris House by making protective clothing coverings for their residents.

New members are welcome. For more information, contact Ellen at [email protected]

