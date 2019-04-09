ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Robert “Bob” Laliberte died peacefully on March 30, 2019 at home in Englewood, Florida after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, liked to play cards, bingo and loved to grow tomatoes. Robert served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged.

He is survived by the love of his life, Rolande (Tardif) Laliberte. After 61 years of marriage, he became one of God’s angels. Bob is also survived by his son, Robert D. Laliberte, his wife, Barbara and their two sons, Robert B. and Peter from South Carolina; his daughter, Claire Chaffee from Arizona; brother Norm Laliberte and his wife, Jeanne from Auburn, sister, Muriel Nadeau and her husband, Roger from Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 10, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, FL 34224.

You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to

Tidewell Hospice, Inc.

5955 Rand Blvd.,

Sarasota, Florida 34238.

