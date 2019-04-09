ROXBURY – Sylvia Alice Byron Downs Donahue, 87, died Thursday April 4, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Roxbury. She was a resident of Peru.

She was born in Palmer, Mass. on March 22, 1932 and moved to Maine in 1938 and resided in Mexico and West Peru. She worked at Stowell MacGregor’s, and for Androscoggin Home Health Care for 15 years. She loved attending yard sales, playing cards with friends, shopping, country and western music, and cooking for family and friends.

Sylvia was married in Dixfield, on Sept. 21, 1962 to Philip T. Donahue who died in Peru, on April 13, 2004.

Survivors include her children, special care giver, Darlene Fitzgerald of Roxbury, Walter Downs Jr. of Rumford, Bradley Downs and wife, Corrine “Bibi” of Andover, Kelly Donahue of Andover, stepson, Philip Donahue Jr. and wife, Roberta of Raynham, Mass., stepdaughter and special care giver, Kathy Crump of Andover, stepdaughter, Patricia Paul of Portland; grandchildren, Fred Fifield and wife, Anne of Bryant Pond, Heidi LeVasseur and husband, Andre of North Carolina, Jonathan Downs and wife, Sara of Andover, Carla Woodward and husband, Sam of Windham, David and Andrea Allen of New York, Philip Donahue III and wife, Tracy of Massachusetts, Donna Donahue of Massachusetts; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for their special care of Sylvia during the last months of her life.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, April 15, at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St. Rumford. Interment later in the spring will be in the Demeritt Cemetery in Peru.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Sylvia’s memory to the charity of your choice.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: