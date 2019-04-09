AUBURN — Concerts for a Cause (CFAC) will host the 15th annual Remembering Tom Rowe Concert: A Celebration in Song at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St. This show benefits the Jack McPhillips Memorial Fund (JMMF).

This year’s concert will feature Dave Rowe and Schooner Fare, with guests Carole Wise, The Half Moon Jug Band and Bess Jacques and the Strays.

Tom Rowe was a consummate musician-entertainer, member of Schooner Fare and Turkey Hollow, and served as choir director for the First Universalist Church of Auburn from 1992 until his untimely death in 2004. His son, Dave, organized the first Remembering Tom Rowe concert in the greater Lewiston-Auburn area, and the concerts have become an annual event ever since.

CFAC brings special concerts to the L-A community while raising money for area charities. JMMF is a unique organization that aids people requiring immediate emergency assistance (families displaced by fires, for example).

Tickets are $23 in advance at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4208137 or $25 at the door (cash or check). Enter on Spring Street across from Dairy Joy. Parking is accessible.

For more information, visit uuconcerts.org or call 207-783-0461.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: