PERU — According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, a Rumford man was killed in a Monday afternoon crash on Auburn Road.

According to a press release, James Luckern, 39 lost control of his sedan on the snow-covered road, crossed the centerline, and struck a pickup truck driven by Earl Micklon, 62, of Norway head on. Micklon was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Peru Fire Department, Rumford Fire Department as well as Med Care Ambulance responded to the scene. Canton and Dixfield Fire Department’s assisted with road closures and traffic control.

The crash was reported at 2:33 p.m. and closed Auburn Road for several hours Monday afternoon.

