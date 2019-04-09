JAY — Gabrielle Beaudoin of Livermore, a senior at Spruce Mountain High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, Principal Thomas Plourde has announced.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship. Gabrielle is the daughter of Christopher and Kimberly Beaudoin of Jay. She is self-motivated, dedicated to her school and community and is deserving of this award, said Plourde.

Beaudoin has challenged herself academically throughout her high school career while participating in several extracurricular offerings at Spruce Mountain High School. She is an active member of the National Honors Society, four-year member of the SMHS theater program, four-year member of the SMHS envirothon team, three-year member of the SMHS math team, and a scholar athlete for the SMHS tennis team for two years.

Beaudoin has been chosen to participate in the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute for the past three years. She also serves her school community by leading the Fellowship for Christian Athletes group at SMHS.

Plourde said, “She is a wonderful representative of SMHS, and we are proud to recognize her as the well-deserving recipient of the 2019 MPA Principals’ Award.”

Beaudoin, her father Christopher (SMHS guidance counselor), and other winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Jeff’s Catering. The luncheon recognizes the outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler, former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: