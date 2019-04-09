Another round of wintry weather could bring another half-foot of snow to parts of Maine.
William Watson from the National Weather Service said the heaviest precipitation will fall from Tuesday afternoon through the evening, wrapping up by the Wednesday commute.
He said parts of interior Maine could get 4 to 6 inches of snow before it ends. That’s on top of another snowstorm that coated the state with a blanket of white on Monday. Some snow also was expected in northern New Hampshire.
April snow isn’t unusual in New England, but most folks are ready for warmer weather.
