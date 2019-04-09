LIVERMORE FALLS — Nomination papers for one selectman and one Regional School Unit 73 director have been taken out, according to Town Clerk Amanda Allen.
The two openings on the Board of Selectmen are for two years and three years.
The two openings on the school board are for one year and three years.
The election is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office on June 11, the same day as the town meeting referendum.
