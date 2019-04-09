HALLOWELL — The Harlow presents “HYPERTEXTURE,” a two-person art exhibition featuring work by Topsham artists Ian Trask and Andrew Elijah Edwards. The exhibition is on view May 10 to June 15 at 100 Water St. The public is invited to attend and meet the artists at an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10. Two artists explore the landscape between the physical and the virtual, weaving a dialogue between their personal mediums.

Trask creates art out of the forgotten world of the material, recombining discarded bits of society into objects of mystery and reverence.

Edwards transmutes light through the electronic moving image to explore the imaginal and subjective worlds.

In “HYPERTEXTURE,” the two intertwine their practices, forming an exhibition expressing aesthetics of wild complexity in the meeting between the physical and the virtual, the inner and the external. As these two flows meet they spin off intricate eddies of texture and light. Through a series of personal and collaborative projects ranging from sculptural to video to the combination of the mediums through projection mapping and photogrammetry (in which the virtual is physicalized and the physical virtualized), “HYPERTEXTURE” exhibits a range of works created in dialogue and collaboration.

Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: