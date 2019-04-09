LEWISTON — The YWCA is accepting registrations for swim programs.

The American Red Cross Aquatic Training teaches students age 15 and older the knowledge and skills necessary to prevent and, if necessary, respond to aquatic emergencies appropriately. Course includes ARC CPR/AED for professional rescuers and health care providers and first aid. Prerequisites include completion of a 300-yard swim, treading water and timed deep water object removal. All components are valid for two years.

Once signed up, YWCA staff encourages everyone to practice free for the prerequisite test. They also will give out the lifeguard manual ahead of time to help ensure student success. Participants should arrive 15 minutes prior to training. The classes are held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 15, 16 and 17.

American Red Cross Swim registration is under way, and lessons will begin the week of June 3. The YWCA is offering a four-week mini-session of lessons. Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4 and the second leading cause for kids under the age of 14. Details of class times may be found on the YWCA website or by calling 207-795-4050. Space is limited in each of the classes.

Aqua Kickboxing classes combine aqua movement, music and the fundamentals of kickboxing for the whole body workout. It is a blend of traditional aqua choreography. This water aerobics cardio class is a “no-contact” class that will help burn calories and tone into shape. No experience is necessary. Classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Instructor will be Danielle Nemeth.

For more information or to register, call the YWCA of Central Maine at 207-795-4050 or email [email protected] For more information on the YWCA, visit www.ywcamaine.org.

