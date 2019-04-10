Cancer resource center adds hours

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM), located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building, 199 Main St., has announced that the center is now open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays in addition to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or look for resources. The center also has a lending library of books about a variety of cancer-related topics. Have a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time by participating in a cancer support group or other scheduled activity at the center.

For more information, call 207-890-0329.

Society hold spring pizza party

RUMFORD — The Rumford Historical Society will hold a spring pizza party for members and guests at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the auditorium of the Town Hall. Beverages and utensils will be provided.

The program, beginning at 6 p.m., will be presented by Charles Plummer of Lisbon Falls. He will discuss the life of the inventor of the blackboard, Samuel Reed Hall, who first used his invention at the East Rumford School, previously located at the current Town Garage area. Mr. Hall taught school in Rumford where his father, the town’s first Congregational minister served. The original blackboard is housed in the Society’s Lufkin School museum in Rumford Center.

All persons are asked to enter and exit the building through the River Street entrance (the Police Department entrance).

Learn forestry plantings basics

WOODSTOCK — Learn the basics of forestry plantings from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 26, at the Woodstock Town Office, 26 Monk Ave, Bryant Pond, at a workshop co-hosted by the Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County, Maine Woodland Owners and the Maine Forest Service.

Mike Richard, Maine Forest Service district forester, and Merle Ring, retired district forester, will cover the basics of tree planting, including sourcing seedlings, planting methods and disease and pest damage prevention.

Following the morning talk and lunch, which is included, participants will get hands-on experience planting bare root seedlings at a nearby site. The course offers three hours of Category 1 Maine Board of Licensure of Forester credits.

The program fee is $15/family. To register, for more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jean Federico at the Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District: 207-744-3119 or [email protected] (email preferred). Preregister by Friday, April 19.

