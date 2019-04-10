BUCKFIELD — The Select Board, Town Manager Joe Roach and department heads gathered Wednesday night to review the proposed $1.99 million municipal budget for 2019-20.

The proposal in an increase of $161,814 to current spending.

Local revenues are projected at $651,399, an increase of $66,843. State revenues are projected at $360,478, an increase of $15,609.

Among the increases in departmental spending: Rescue at $240,590, up $33,200; Public Works equipment at $168,065, up $35,670, and winter roads at $160,785, up $18,390.

Scheduled for review April 17 are budgets for the library, assessing, recreation, General Assistance, organizations/local events, social service agencies, the Municipal Center, cemeteries, streetlights and debt service.

The remaining budgets are to be taken up April 24.

Both meetings are set for 6 p.m. at the Municipal Center, 34 Turner St.

A joint meeting of the Budget Committee and Select Board is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 1 at the Municipal Center.

