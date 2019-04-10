AUBURN — The Featured Artist in the Gritty’s Art and Ale Window during April is Kate Wing.

Wing is an Auburn native who has displayed in downtown events such as For the Love of Art and is displaying a debut of her larger body of work in the Gritty’s window. She works in oil, ink, watercolor, polymer clay, fiber and other media and has recently begun to explore digital applications in order to be creative during times when she wouldn’t normally have access to other supplies.

The pieces on display are a collection of this latest passion and are made to honor children, mothers and other female caretakers.

Wing lives, works and attends college locally. Her work will be on display for the month of April.

To purchase art, order a commission or if interested in displaying work, contact [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: