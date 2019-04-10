LEWISTON — A Lewiston driver charged with not stopping after hitting a runner earlier this year in Lisbon has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

In a letter to the court, defense attorney Justin Leary entered the plea on behalf of Aaron Crenshaw, 25, of 65 Cumberland Ave., to a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

A conviction on the charge is punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

Police said a 36-year-old Lisbon woman was running on Route 196 at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 22 when she saw a white Chevrolet box truck veer slightly toward her. She told police she tried to jump out of the way, but was “struck in the right arm and shoulder and knocked to the ground,” according to Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan. She was wearing an “illuminated” running vest, Hagan said.

The truck did not stop, police said.

Police traced the truck to Crenshaw, who was later stopped by police in Topsham and arrested by Lisbon police at their station. He paid $200 bail and was released from the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

The woman was treated at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for injuries to her arm and shoulder, according to police.

