JAY — The Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club will hold a Home & Trade Show in the Spruce Mountain High School gym from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Folks in attendance can meet area business owners from nonprofits, crafts, contractors and services, to sports and auto dealerships.

There will be food booth show vendor handouts and different dinner offerings each day.

Saturday will feature whole or lobster roll dinners from The Four Winds Lobster Co., available for eat-in or take-out. Cost for dinner is $20, plus the cost of admission.

On Sunday, the VFW Post 3335 will have a chicken barbecue dinner available. Cost is $10, plus the cost of admission.

To get reserved dinner tickets, go to Pat’s Wallpaper at 50 Depot St. in Livermore Falls, or call them at 207-897-3834. Cost for admission to the show is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under with adult supervision.

