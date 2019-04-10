100 years ago: 1919

A two-act drama will be given Wednesday evening by the young ladies of the Pansy club. The title of the play is “The Open Secret” and will be accompanied by other interesting numbers. The entertainment will start at 7:45 Wednesday evening.

50 years ago: 1969

Lost Valley Ski Lodge in Auburn has been transformed for the reception for the Art Council of Lewiston-Auburn to be offered there next Sunday evening from 7 to 9 o’clock. A drawing room has been outfitted for the comfort of the high ranking guests who will be welcomed and honored that evening; also a press area for the convenience of press, radio and television personnel who will be reporting the event.

25 years ago: 1994

A proposal from the YWCA for a student fundraiser at SAD 52 schools to help the organizations ongoing swimming pool campaign was heard by directors Thursday night. Rita Dube of the YWCA presented a proposal that district students be asked to participate in a fund-raising campaign that would involve competitions and prizes for the students and help the organization raise money toward a matching grant they have been offered. In return for the participation, Dube said a certain amount of pool time would be given to the district for student use.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

