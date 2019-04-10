BETHEL — The Mahoosuc Community Band will play a Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the West Parish Congregational Church.

New music for the concert includes “Gospel John,” composed by Jeff Steinberg, arranged by Andy Clark; “Good Night, Dear Heart” by Don Forrest; “Bond … James Bond,” arranged by Stephen Bull; “Victory at Sea” by Richard Rogers, arranged by John Moss; “Lawrence of Arabia” by Maurice Jarree, arranged by Alfred Reed; “Triumphal March from Aida” by Giuseppe Verdi, arranged by Douglas Richard; and “Earth, Wind and Fire in Concert,” arranged by Richard Saucedo.

The band will also play “Hands Across the Sea,” a march by John Philip Sousa; “Dixieland Jazz Funeral” by Jared Spears, which features, trombone, saxophone and a clarinet interlude; and “Tritsch-Tratsch Polka” by Johann Strauss, arranged by Alfred Reed.

Donations will be accepted at the door to defray cost of music. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

Many of the songs are paid for through the Buy-A-Song program. Those who would like to hear a song or arrangement should contact a band member and perhaps the music committee can find a suitable arrangement. The entire full-band score costs about $85.

The band, directed by Patricia Boyle-Wight, will play for Memorial Day parades and the MollyOckett Day parade on Saturday, July 20. The band will have a summer concert on Thursday, Aug. 15. In addition, the band will play a concert on Tuesday, June 18, at St. Kirean’s Community Center for the Arts in Berlin, N.H. The community band has been organized for 24 years and continues to provide music for the area.

The community band rehearses at 7 p.m. Mondays at the West Parish Congregational Church. New members are always welcome. Young people are especially encouraged to join for the summer as music doesn’t end when school lets out.

For more information, contact band President Julie Schubert-Cowan at [email protected]

