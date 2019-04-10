BRUNSWICK — Maine State Music Theatre will continue its annual sensory-friendly performance series this summer by presenting “Snow White” and “The Little Mermaid” thanks to continuing grants from the Anna-Maria Moggio Foundation and new foundation support from Androscoggin Bank’s Greater Giving Program and The Onion Foundation.

These 50-minutes musical versions of the familiar fairy tales were created by Marc Robin and MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark for young audiences. “Snow White” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and “The Little Mermaid” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in MSMT’s large rehearsal studio at 22 Elm St.

The rehearsal performances are specially designed for families of children with autism or other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities. The project, now in its third year, gives the theater the opportunity to demonstrate further its commitment to be an inclusive, supportive community providing theatrical experience for all patrons.

There is no admission for the events, but reserved seating is required. Seating is limited. Call 207-725-8769 to reserve seats. Visit www.msmt.org for more information.

