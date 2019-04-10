FARMINGTON – Jeffrey “Jeff” Anton Baumer, 65, passed away on March 26, 2019 after a long illness. Jeff was born on April 14, 1953 to Therese and Anton “Tony” Baumer in Lewiston.

After attending Lewiston schools, Jeff obtained a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. He was employed as an engineer by Pratt and Whitney in Maine, Michigan and Florida.

Jeff was a life-long sports enthusiast. As a student-athlete at Lewiston High School, he played varsity football, hockey and baseball. During his junior year, Jeff was named to the Maine Sunday Telegram’s All-State football team and was a key player on the 1969 Class A State Champion Blue Devils team. He continued to enjoy athletics as an adult playing golf, racquetball and running 5K road races and marathons. He enjoyed many baseball seasons as a loyal Boston Red Sox fan.

Jeff is predeceased by his mother, Therese, and his father, Tony.

He is survived by a daughter, Sara Carlson and her husband. Aaron; his grandson, Reid Carlson; his sister, Karen Emmi and her husband, Marc; three nieces and many cousins.

His family would like to give special thanks for the compassion shown by the nurses and caretakers at the Edgewood Rehab and Living Center where Jeff spent the last years of his life.

A memorial mass and interment with committal prayers will be celebrated at a later date.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeff’s name can be made to

Catholic Charities Maine,

Development Office,

P.O. Box 10660,

Portland 04104

or electronically at

www.ccmaine.org

