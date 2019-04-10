SOUTH PARIS – On April 6, 2019, Lawrence Richard Vaznis was called home to be with the Lord after several years of many health problems.

Lawrence was born on Nov. 21, 1938 in Millinocket, the son of Frank and Emily (Subatch) Vaznis. He was a graduate of Stearns High School, class of 1957.

Larry worked all of his life, starting at a young age delivering bread to neighbors, working at the local movie theater – The Opera House, working summers in the paper mills and then after graduation, full time as manager of raw materials at Great Northern Paper Co. After 43 years of working for the paper industry, he retired April 1, 1994. He was chairman of Northeast PIMA and P.E.R. of the B.P.O.E., a member of The Children of the Cross and a communicant of St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway.

Larry married Rosemarie Costello in 1958 and they had six children together. After 30 years of marriage, Rosemarie went to be with our Lord on April 13, 1988. After Larry retired, he married Gloria (Radcliff) Buckingham on June 24, 1994. They first lived in Bryant Pond and then moved to The Villages, Florida in September of 2000. After Larry’s declining health, they moved back to Maine in July of 2017, to be closer to family.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Emily Vaznis; Larry and Rose’s daughter, Lisa, who died at five months; a sister, Virginia, and brothers, Donald, Robert and David.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, L. Richard Vaznis II and his wife, Sharon of Old Orchard Beach, son, Patrick Vaznis and his wife, Charlotte of Phoenix, Ariz., daughter, Michele (Vaznis) Osborne and her husband, Mark of Millinocket, daughter, Karen Vaznis of South Paris, daughter, Paula (Vaznis) Graham and her husband, Jim of Brewer, stepson, Chris Buckingham and his wife, Jill of St. Johnsbury, Vt., stepdaughter, Lynn (Buckingham) Newell and her husband, Alec of Bethel; three brothers, Frank Vaznis and his wife, Hazel of East Millinocket, Ernest Vaznis and Bill Vaznis and his wife, Trina all of Millinocket; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Divine Mercy, St. Martin of Tours in Millinocket. Prayers greatly appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

