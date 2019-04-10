NORWAY – William Robert Smith, 44, of South Paris, died Friday April 5, 2019, at Stephens Memorial Hospital. William was born in Norway on Jan. 14, 1975, the son of Robert E. and Maxine F. (Jackson) Smith.

William enjoyed restoring classic cars, playing guitar, and jujitsu. He had a love for animals, and spending time with family.

William is survived by his mother, Maxine; fiancé, Michelle Ducesneau; son, Cain Smith; three sisters, Jennie Withee, Joanne Smith, Sally Smith and her companion, John Judkins; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert; and aunt, Kathryn Jackson.

Friends and family are invited to visiting hours on Friday April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Chandler funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris. To share online memories and condolences with the family please go to www.chandlerfunerals.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: