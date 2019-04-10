Charges

Lewiston

Buddy Grant, 27, of 352 Court St., Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court and failure to pay restitution, 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, at 41 Whipple St.

Auburn

Sharod Bowman, 44, of 39 Wellman St., Lewiston, on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 7:24 p.m. Tuesday, on Lake Shore Drive.

Maranda Crowley, 24, of 208 Webber Ave., on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, on Lake Shore Drive.

Androscoggin County

James Lee, 35, of 22 Brittney’s Way, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic assault, criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, on Hardscrabble Road, Poland.

Brandon Edwards, 32, of 417 Harris Hill Road, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:06 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.

John Raymond, 52, of 18 Florence Lane, Poland, arrested by the Maine Warden Service on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, on East Hebron Road, Turner.

Accidents

Lewiston

A car driven by Emmakate Rossignol, 16, of Sabattus, struck the back of a car driven by Jamie Robinson, 20, of Auburn, while Robinson was stopped at a light at 1:53 p.m. Sunday at Sabattus and Grove streets. Damage to Robinson’s 2011 Hyundai was listed as minor. The 2006 Hyundai, driven by Rossignol and owned by Kylie Rossignol, of Sabattus, was towed.

Vehicles driven by Brandon J. Welch, 26, of Lewisotn, and Tricia C. Tomlinson, 41, of Lewiston, collided at 9:40 a.m. Monday at Bates and Maple streets. The 2006 GMC, driven by Welch and owned by Tracey J. Walker, of Auburn, was towed. Damage to th e2010 Chrysler, driven by Tomlinson and owned by Benjamin D. Scott, of Tophsam, was listed as minor.

