FARMINGTON — Points North Institute, with support from MaineHealth and its family organizations, Franklin Community Health Network and Maine Behavioral Healthcare, have organized a free film screening and community discussion about the ongoing opioid crisis in Maine and across the nation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in the Thomas Auditorium, University of Maine at Farmington campus.

The documentary film “Recovery Boys” is an intimate look at four men in West Virginia attempting to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug misuse. The goal of this event is to raise awareness about the impacts of the opioid crisis in Maine, while identifying emerging solutions and available resources in Greater Franklin County. Community members from all backgrounds are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation.

“We are losing hundreds of Mainers every year — 418 alone in 2017 — to the epidemic of opioid use disorder and addiction,” says Timothy Churchill, president of Franklin Community Health Network.

Following the movie, a panel discussion will take place moderated by Clinton Boothby, local board chair. The panel will include Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, Franklin Memorial Hospital IMAT provider; Edward Hastings, sergeant, Farmington Police Department; Ashley McCarthy, program and planning coordinator, Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County; and two patients in recovery.

Those interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP online in advance at bit.ly/RecoveryInMaine (case sensitive). The auditorium is between Ricker and Preble halls on High Street. Light refreshments will be available.

