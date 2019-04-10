WILTON — A Regional School Unit 9 bus sustained minor damage Wednesday morning on Hammond Road when a passing box truck scraped against it.

Superintendent Tina Meserve said the bus was headed to W.G. Mallett School and Cascade Brook School in Farmington with 16 students. There were no injuries, she said.

“It was very minor but whenever a bus is involved in something like this, we call the police,” said Richard Joseph, the district transportation specialist.

Bus #21, driven by Alice Mullen, had pulled to the side of the road to allow a box truck to pass.

“The way the road was plowed made the truck tilt a little and it made contact and scratched the lens stop signal,” Joseph said.

“Students were picked up by another bus and transported to school,” she said. “Schools notified parents and families of the students involved.”

A notification was also posted on the district Facebook page, Meserve said.

“We put the information out there because we did not want the community to worry if they saw a police cruiser next to the bus,” she added.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: