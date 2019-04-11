This is in response to a story in the Sun Journal, March 23, regarding Steve Etzel’s find of World War I artifacts. The story mentioned how he was wondering where the artifacts he found could be kept.

The answer to that question, at least in part, appeared in the Sun Journal March 18, in another article, “Civil War-era flag back in Maine.” The Maine Military Museum is on Peary Terrace in South Portland. I can’t say enough about that museum. The amount of history in that one location is outstanding and would take several visits to absorb it all.

In my opinion, at least some of Etzel’s items should be taken there, where people could view them.

I have visited that museum twice and look forward to returning again.

Allen Wheeler, Leeds

