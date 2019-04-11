FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert Series continues the 2019 season with Martin Swinger performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the North Church, 118 High St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a pie social and a jam session.

Swinger’s songs span Alzheimer’s, autism, oysters, fish, dogs, plastic, paper boats, Betty Boop and love. His songs tell stories which resonate with his audience through imaginative expression and personal connection, which makes him a sought-after performer at coffeehouses, festivals, listening rooms and schools. A lifelong performer with national awards for songwriting, Swinger is recognized by his peers as an outstanding musician and songwriter. Swinger sings songs worth listening to.

“Martin Swinger is one of those rare singer-songwriters who excels at everything: singing, songwriting, guitar-playing, and being so present with his humor, tenderness and wild mind that his performances are also deep conversations, soul to soul and heart to heart, about the quirks, surprises and love that brings us most alive. His songs, ranging from the little plastic parts that hold the world together, to what enlightenment comes from Buddha and Betty Boop falling in love, are whimsically and wisely original and enduring,” said Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, Kansas poet laureate emeritus.

Tickets are $15, $10 for students. Reservations are recommended by calling 207-778-2006.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: