GILEAD – Albert “Jody” Alphonse Gaudreau Jr., 58, of Gilead passed away on April 1, 2019. He fought an 11-year battle with cancer. He graduated high school and went on to serve in the Marine Corp. for four years.

He worked many jobs, from truck driving to farming. He was a Jack-of-all-Trades.

Jody was capable of making new friends no matter where he went. He was a free spirit and everyone gravitated to him. You would often see him with a Bud Light in his hand, wearing his cowboy hat and cowboy boots and ready to dance. Jody had many, many friends.

Jody leaves behind two sons, Joseph Adam (Kay) of Bethel, Paul Curtis (Rachael) of Mechanic Falls, one daughter, Tashawna of Bethel; two grandsons, Camdon and Logan, one granddaughter, Mia; one sister, Debba (Donny) Luxton of Bethel, one brother, Willie (Patty) Gaudreau of Waterford; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents Albert “Joe” and Freda Gaudreau; and one daughter, Jenna.

Many thanks to all his caregivers. Jody continued to be surrounded by visitors until the end.

A special thank you to Dr. Erickson and the oncology department at Rumford Hospital and Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

A celebration of life will be held on May 18 at Pleasant River Campground in West Bethel at 12 noon. Please bring a dish to share.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to the Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson Road, Auburn, Maine 04210

