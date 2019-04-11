AUBURN – David L. Violette, 67, of Turner, passed away on Monday April 8, 2019 at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice in Auburn, following a hard fought battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Brunswick on August 23, 1951, a son of Reginald and Doris (Poulin) Violette.

Dave graduated from Rumford High School, class of 1970.

He proudly served in the United States Army 135th Assault Helicopter Company, supporting the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. Dave worked in the paper industry at the Rumford Mill for 35-plus years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 111.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman, loving fishing in all seasons, boating, and summer nights around his home fire pit. He was a master sugarmaker, taking great pride in his syrup at Maple Ridge Sugar House, as well as an exceptional woodworker, gifting many of his family with his beautiful creations.

Dave cherished all moments with his family, especially time with his daughters and grandchildren. He loved spending time being Grampa. His favorite activity was spending time with his wife and best friend of 20-plus years, Jamie.

Dave will be remembered for his devotion to family, patriotism, and hard work ethic.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for all of their wonderful care and support during this difficult time.

He is survived by the love of his life, Jamie Violette; daughters, Desiree Giroux and husband, Ryan, and Amanda Violette and fiancé, William; stepdaughters, Sara Gordon and husband, Gabe, and Kristin Harris and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Mitchell Gordon and Lucy U. Harris; siblings, Ronald Violette and wife, Carol, Normand Violette and wife, Glenna, Karen Brookhouse and husband, Phil, and Sue Chervenak and husband, Jim; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Reginald Violette, his mother, Doris Knight; and his great-nephew, Nathan Capponi.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday April 15, at Parish of the Holy Savior. Spring interment will be in Maine Veteran’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired contributions in David’s memory may be made to the

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

114 Perimeter Road

Units G & H,

Nashua NH 03063.

