OTISFIELD – Mona J. Bedell, 83, died Tuesday afternoon, April 9, 2019 at Clover Manor. She was born in Biddeford, daughter of the late Alfred and Jennie Jolin. She attended Biddeford schools. Mona enjoyed bowling, camping trips with her family and late husband, Keith Bedell, at Moosehead Lake and Rangley area. She also loved spending time on Thompson Lake with her family, swimming and having family barbecues. She had a tremendous love for dancing where she visited often at the Silver Spur. She worked at Pioneer Plastics for 30 years in Auburn. Predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Jennie Jolin of Biddeford; and late husband, Keith Bedell of 37 years of marriage. She survived by her sons, Freddy D. Hall and his wife, Pamela, Stephen Bedell and his wife, Debbie, Daniel Bedell and his wife, Linda; her sister, Lucille Ruel and her husband, Phil; grandchildren, Bambi Hall, Jennie Hall Rackliff, Brendan Bedell, Ashley Bedell, Stephanie Bedell, Matt Bedell, Charity Bedell; long time cousin, Raymond Neault and wife, Maggie. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Clover Manor for the excellent care that Mona received. A celebration of life will take place April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fortin/Auburn., 217 Turner St. Auburn. Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: