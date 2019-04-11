One of three teens charged in connection with the killing of a Litchfield woman has pleaded guilty.

Thomas Severance, 14, of Ashland, Massachusetts, admitted Tuesday in Maine District Court in Waterville that he had conspired to kill Kimberly Mironovas.

The body of Mironovas, 47, was found in her home at 1482 Hallowell Road in Litchfield on April 22, 2018.

The two other teens charged in connection with the death are Lukas Mironovas, 15, who was victim’s son; and William Smith, 16, also of Ashland, Massachusetts.

Judge Valerie Stanfill ordered Severance committed to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, according to Marc Malon, spokesman for the Office of the Maine Attorney General. He will serve until he is is 21, which is the maximum sentence for a juvenile, he said.

Malon did not comment on what led Severance to plead guilty, and Severance’s defense attorney did not respond to phone calls.

The Mironovases had lived in Ashland, Massachusetts, before moving in September 2017 to Litchfield. Severance and Smith were visiting Lukas Mironovas when the homicide took place.

“Thomas Severance developed a plan with William Smith and Lukas Mironovas to cause the death of Kimberly Mironovas,” stated a juvenile petition dated April 23, 2018. They experimented with that plan to dissolve prescription pills into liquid that could be poured into Kimberly Mironovas’ wine, it said.

According to the juvenile petition filed against Lukas Mironovas the same day, that experiment failed, and the three “discussed causing Kimberly’s death by other means: stabbing and strangling her.”

Lukas Mironovas and Smith entered Kimberly’s bedroom and strangled her, the petition alleges, adding that Lukas Mironovas also stabbed her.

They are both charged with intentional or knowing murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder, which are class A felonies. If tried as adults and convicted, Mironovas and Smith could serve up to 25 years in prison for each felony.

Abigail Austin — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @AbigailAustinKJ

< Previous

Next >

filed under: