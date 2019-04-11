Booking
Lewiston
- Dane Clyde Morgan, 28, of 90 Webster St., on a warrant, 10:16 p.m. Wednesday at 700 Minot Ave.
- Baylyn Mills, 28, of 11 Horton St., on a charge of domestic assault, 10:16 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Jason Demonte, 44, of 73 Foster Road, Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 12:07 a.m. Thursday on College Street.
- Taisha Rodriguez, 33, of New York City, on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and unlawful drug possession, 1:51 a.m. Thursday on Pleasant Street.
- Benny Uceta, 36, of New York City, on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and unlawful drug possession, 1:51 a.m. Thursday on Pleasant Street.
- Nickel Nsubila, 23, of 50 Knox St., on charges of aggravated assault and domestic criminal threatening, 3:25 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Arthur Murray, 37, of 85 Lafayette St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 59 Park St.
- Nathaniel Smith, 33, of 131 Harlow Hill Road, Turner, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Pine and Pierce streets.
Auburn
- Michelle McClain, 34, of 9 Myrtle St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:28 p.m. Thursday on Lake Auburn Avenue.
- Jorge Gonzalez, 27, of 93 Washington St., on charges of domestic assault, criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime, 2:26 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Dane Morgan, 28, of 227 Main St., Norway, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 10:25 p.m. Wednesday on Minot Avenue.
Androscoggin County
- Katie Burkett, 40, of 35 Fifth St., Auburn, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 7:25 p.m. Wednesday on Broad Street.
- Christina Thistlewaite, 42, of 5 Mill St., Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of domestic assault, 11:46 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Miguel Roman, 41, of 1030 Orchard Drive, Wilton, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:15 a.m. Thursday at 53 Main St.
- Brianna Leuck, 25, of 11 Varney St., Sumner, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of obstructing government administration, 12:15 a.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street, Lewiston.
- Jared Girardin, 27, of 40 Seventh St., Auburn, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 12:31 a.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street, Lewiston.
- Joseph Stanger, 29, of 485 Route 202, Greene, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a warrant charging a violation of bail conditions, 12:47 p.m. Thursday at 16 Foch St., Lewiston.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Wendy L. Rapaglia, 43, of Mexico, and Diaz Rolando, 43, of Hialeah, Florida, collided at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday at Center and Union streets. The 2007 Toyota van, driven by Rapaglia and owned by Universal Transit of Lewiston was towed. Damage to the 2000 Kenworth, driven by Rolando and owned by Pamela Byrd of Altamonte Springs, Florida, was listed as minor.
- A car driven by Maranda A. Crowley, 24, of Lewiston, slid off the roadway and into a ditch at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive. The 2006 Hyundai, owned by Christine A. Crowley of Lewiston was towed.
