The folk trio and contradance band T-Acadie will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester in the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. The band, hailing from midcoast Maine, plays traditional French-Canadian, New England and Appalachian tunes, including Cajun waltzes, two steps and more. This versatile group plays lots of foot stomping fiddle and folk tunes that range from sizzling reels and jigs to mesmerizing aires and sweet waltzes. Tickets cost $10 at the door. For more information, call 207-926-3260 or visit villagecoffeehouse.org.
