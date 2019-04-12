James Marcoux, 38, Augusta, violating condition of release on June 23, 2015, dismissed.

Jessica Dennison, 33, Durham, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 8, 2015, first charge, probation violation, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days, probation one year; second charge, probation violation, fined $400, suspended $400, sentenced to 364 days, probation one year.

Michael Gottlieb, 47, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 20, 2014, probation violation, sentenced to two years with all but 21 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $5,000.

Travis N. Wilfeard, 34, Norway, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 15, 2015, dismissed.

Patrick Alexander III, 22, Richmond, aggravated assault on July 21, 2015, probation violation, sentenced to nine months and one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Patrick Gary Blair, 55, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 4, 2014, probation violation, sentenced to nine months and one day, probation partially revoked.

Bruce D. Hartford, 42, Falmouth, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction, attaching false plates, violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2015, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second and third charges, dismissed.

Michael D. Johnson-Wynter, 32, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 2, 2015, probation violation, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Matthew R. Johnson, 40, South Weymouth, Massachusetts, operating after license suspension on Aug. 21, 2015, dismissed.

Tabitha Nicole Tardiff, 35, Wales, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Oct. 8, 2015, probation violation, sentenced to four months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Ahmed Hassan Abukar, 26, Lewiston, unlawful sexual contact on Nov. 7, 2015, found guilty, sentenced to eight years with all but three years suspended, probation three years.

Jerry Emery, 35, Lisbon, theft by deception on Feb. 4, 2015, found guilty, sentenced to two years and six months with all but 60 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $4,900.

Andrew E. Tibbetts, 29, Farmington, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon on Aug. 12, 2015, probation violation, sentenced to 29 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Robert Leveille, 26, Lewiston, OUI (alcohol)-injury, alcohol (alcohol) on June 27, 2015, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 365 days with all but 180 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended 150 days, restitution $10,000.

Crystal Eirby, 43, Auburn, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior on Jan. 14, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to 42 months, probation revoked.

Kelly A. Chadbourne, 39, Springvale, operating under the influence (alcohol), two priors on Feb. 5, 2016, found guilty, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Robert Daniel Emond, 36, Lewiston, aggravated assault on Feb. 9, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to eight years with all but 33 months suspended, probation three years.

Yeveniy Kazakovskiy, 52, Vancouver, Washington, rule violation, duty status not current on Dec. 30, 2015, found guilty, fined $250.

Kim L. Buck, 53, Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 11, 2016, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $15.55.

David A. Austin, 51, Augusta, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior on March 23, 2016, dismissed.

Justin Jury, 38, Auburn, forgery on Jan. 23 and 28 and Feb. 4, 2016, theft by deception, priors on Jan. 23 and 28, and Feb. 4, 2016, all six charges, probation violation, sentenced to 48 hours, probation partially revoked, probation continued for each charge.

Christopher M. Bain, 43, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 2, 2016, administrative release violation, fined $2,000, sentenced to eight months with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year, license suspended 150 days.

Matthew William Brady, 35, Lynchburg, Virginia, aggravated driving to endanger on March 7, 2016, found guilty, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Stephen White, 38, Windham, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence on Dec. 30, 2015, found guilty, sentenced to 101 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael Cormier, 22, New Gloucester, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on May 22, 2016, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Shaun Geisinger, 28, Auburn, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon on May 28, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to 14 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael Steckino, 24, Sabattus, stealing drugs on June 20, 2015, probation violation, sentenced to 29 months, probation partially revoked.

Kayla Therrien, 26, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault on May 3, 2016, probation violation, no sentence imposed.

Nicole Fitzgerald, 35, Sabattus, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, stealing drugs on June 20, 2015, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months with all but 17 months and 20 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,500 for each charge.

Ashley N. Mercier, 31, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 24, 2015, probation violation, sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Danielle Dineen, 31, Wilton, assault on May 20, 2016, found guilty, fined $300, suspended $300.

Christopher J. Legassy, 47, South Portland, domestic violence assault, priors T 19-A on June 8, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Abdulkadir H. Abdalle, 58, Lewiston, failing to appear in court on June 8, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Christopher J. Lagassy, 47, South Portland, five counts of tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim on June 22, 23 and 25, and July 8, 2016, eight counts of violating condition of release on June 22, 23 and 25, July 2 and 8, 2016, all 13 charges, found guilty, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued for each charge.

Todd D. Shockley, 48, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on July 6, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to 180 days, probation partially revoked.

Tyrone Vance Davis, 35, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Feb. 12, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to eight months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Dany Chhay Minnolta, 25, Westbrook, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on March 4, 2015, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years.

Keith M. Hawkins, 58, Windham, domestic violence terrorizing, priors domestic violence, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence on Aug. 4, 2016, both charges, probation violation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued for each charge.

Jody Morris, 42, Wilton, burglary on Aug. 9, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

James Edward Person, 54, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Aug. 19, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to five months, probation partially revoked.

Jason K. Boston, 32, Portland, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident/aggravated on March 1, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked, probation continued, restitution $5,000.

Tara Nguyen, 37, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on Aug. 8, 2016, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Crystal Eirby, 41, Bath, failure to appear after bailed on Sept. 6, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to 24 months.

Farhiya Ibrahim, 18, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on Aug. 18, 2016, found guilty, fined $150.

Hunter Iezzi, 20, Lewiston, criminal mischief on Sept. 5, 2016, probation violation, no sentenced imposed.

Branden Robert Belanger, 48, Mexico, forgery on March 21, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to five years, restitution $680.

Danielle Dineen, 31, Livermore Falls, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 2, 2016, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours; second charge, found guilty, fined $400.

Geary M. Bissonette, 41, Auburn, burglary on Nov. 7 and 9, 2016, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 13 months, probation partially revoked.

Derek Ryan Arthur, 38, Litchfield, forgery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 15, 2016, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Brent Dillingham, 29, Lisbon Falls, three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 16, 2016, all three charges, probation violation, sentenced to five days, probation partially revoked, probation continued for each charge.

Paul J. Brunelle, 32, Mechanic Falls, two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, fighting on Sept. 13, 2016, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Patrick D. Doyle, 28, Farmington, domestic violence assault on Nov. 22, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tyler R. Vercoe, 41, Westbrook, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, one prior, driving to endanger on Dec. 4, 2016, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 30 days.

Jordan N. Seitz, 24, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 21, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to 274 days, probation revoked.

Branden Ray Staples, 31, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence on Dec. 25, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to nine months and one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Kristian A. Dobson, 32, Augusta, trafficking in prison contraband on Oct. 22, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Nicholas Foley, 39, Westminster, Maryland, trafficking in prison contraband on Dec. 14, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Corey McNulty, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Jan. 11, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to 30 days.

Donna Marie Pagnani, 36, Auburn, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, criminal forfeiture of property on Jan. 17, 2017, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $400; fourth charge, dismissed; fifth charge, forfeited.

Michael T. Poulin, 41, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 5, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Jeremy Phillip Poole, 30, Mechanic Falls, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence on Jan. 20, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to five years with all but 10 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $607.67.

Tiffany L. Norris, 30, Norway, criminal threatening, criminal trespass on Nov. 5, 2016, both charges, probation violation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Steven R. Webster Jr., 42, Auburn, unlawful possession of heroin, illegal possession of firearm on Jan. 23, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $120; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Dylan M. Cooper, 22, Minot, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Jan. 28, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Kristopher C. Benoit, 21, West Paris, two counts of domestic violence assault, assault on Feb. 1, 2017, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Kendra Talbot, 39, Lewiston, operating under the influence (drugs or combo)-no test, one prior on Feb. 3, 2017, found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to eight months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Dillon J. Larrabee, 25, Auburn, aggravated assault on Feb. 22, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to three years, probation partially revoked.

Courtni Delilah Amberking, 33, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Feb. 23, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

James John Tracey Jr., 50, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, one prior on Feb. 22, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked.

Elizabeth A. Ross, 37, Wilton, robbery on March 3, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to five years with all but nine months and one day suspended, probation three years.

Skyler Desmaris, 22, Leeds, reckless conduct on March 6, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Daniel Altman, 37, Hebron, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on March 3, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Robert Printz, 58, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on Jan. 27, 2017, found guilty, no sentence imposed.

Christopher J. P. Violette, 34, Lewiston, two counts of arson, aggravated criminal mischief on March 12, 2017, all three charges, incompetent to stand trial.

Emanuel Owens, 54, Auburn, violating condition of release on March 14, 2017, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Raven Sullivan, 23, Lewiston, endangering the welfare of a child on July 13, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to 21 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Elizabeth Rollins, 24, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 2, 2017, found guilty, fined $250, restitution $65, community service 40 hours.

Mitchell K. Ross, 62, Greene, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on March 21, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Zachary Bartshe, 23, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 21 and 25, 2017, both charges, probation violation, sentenced to 250 days, probation partially revoked for each charge.

Angela J. Smith, 42, Lewiston, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless conduct on April 1, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Rachel M. Leighton, 46, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, reckless conduct on March 29, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty.

Nicole Fitzgerald, 35, Sabattus, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Jan. 18, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months with all but 17 months and 20 days suspended, probation two years.

Joseph M. Monaghan II, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Dec. 29, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months with all but nine months suspended, probation two years, restitution $300.

Ryan S. Henson, 43, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence on April 7, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to nine months and one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Troy R. Gagnon, 48, Oxford, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test on April 5, 2017, driving to endanger on April 4, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Brandon Bennett, 22, Auburn, domestic violence assault on April 13, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to four months, probation partially revoked.

Jessica M. Durling, 35, Livermore, endangering the welfare of a child on April 14, 2017, dismissed.

Daniel T. Burgess, 59, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on April 3, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Marella Paine, 28, Auburn, endangering the welfare of a child on April 28, 2017, dismissed.

Manley Alley, 26, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 6, 2017, assault on May 20, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Susan Gray, 41, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 25, 2017, found guilty, fined $300.

Kelly L. Bunch, 45, Gorham, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 6, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Danielle Ayala Dineen, 31, Jay, attaching false plates, violating condition of release on May 12, 2017, both charges, found guilty, unconditional discharge for each charge.

Alexandria Shaw, 24, Lewiston, endangering the welfare of a child on May 13, 2017, dismissed.

Connor Smith-Gagnon, 21, Windham, theft by unauthorized use of property, failing to make oral or written accident report, operate vehicle without license on March 31, 2017, all three charges, found guilty, sentenced to six months for each charge.

Maria L. Brake, 53, Bridgton, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, driving to endanger on May 16, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Kenneth J. Armstrong Jr., 28, Auburn, unlawful possession of cocaine, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 17, 2017, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $400.

Jamie L. Hinkley, 36, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol), two priors, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on May 19, 2017, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Christopher E. Tessier, 49, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on May 30, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to 21 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Enrique J. Mainit Jr., 26, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior, driving to endanger on May 7, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Wac W. Maiwan, 26, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine base, operating under the influence (alcohol), fail to inform law enforcement of concealed handgun, criminal forfeiture of property on June 16, 2017, first three charges, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400, sentenced to 119 days; fifth, sixth and seventh charges, dismissed; eighth charge, offense committed.

Daniel Thompson, 21, Hollis, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 17, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to one year.

Daniel L. Darling, 44, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, misuse of identification on May 3, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years, restitution $576.79; second charge, dismissed.

Jessie L. Hatcher, 32, Westbrook, operating after registration suspended on June 26, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Gage Henry, 20, Lewiston, aggravated assault on July 3, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Robert Polito, 39, Woburn, Massachusetts, two counts operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 5, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Nicki Karcher, 32, Topsham, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 5, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, probation two years; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Stephanie Ann Roberts, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 2, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years, probation two years; second charge, found guilty, fined $500.

Tamara S. Kimball, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, forgery on June 16, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $400; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Ali Abdi Mohamed, 20, Lewiston, criminal threatening, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 9, 2017, both charges, probation violation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Abdi Aideed Hassan, 48, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 5, 2017, found guilty, fined $250.

Angelica Brown, 22, Rochester, New Hampshire, operate vehicle without license on June 6, 2017, found guilty, fined $100,

Kurt J. Guilbeau Jr., 35, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 6, 2017, found guilty, fined $250.

Anna Murphy, 21, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 12, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Kelly Greenier, 40, Sabattus, operating under the influence (alcohol), three-plus priors, operate after habitual offender revocation three prior, violating condition of release on July 15, 2017, first two charges, found guilty; third charge, dismissed.

Michael R. Camire, 37, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on June 20, 2017, found guilty, fined $1,400, sentenced to eight months with all but 40 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Jacob A. Lane, 37, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 1, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours.

Chase Hunter, 24, Lisbon, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors domestic violence on July 31, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to nine months and one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tania M. Howell, 60, Dorchester, Massachusetts, unlawful possession of cocaine base on Aug. 7, 2017, probation not violated, fined $400, sentenced to four years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $120.

Thanh Le, 47, Auburn, burglary, criminal trespass, burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 23, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months; second through fifth charges, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days for each charge.

Jacob M. Shoemaker, 35, Sumner, attaching false plates on July 5, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Junlong Bunleng, 51, Lewiston, theft by misapplication of property on Sept. 16, 2003, tax evasion on Oct. 16, 2011, May 28, 2013, Jan. 6, 2014 and Oct. 14, 2014; failing to collect tax on Dec. 16, 2011, May 7, 2012, Feb. 15, 2013 and Feb. 15, 2014, all nine charges, found guilty.

Jesse Warren, 34, Sanford, gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, sexual abuse of minor on Sept. 3, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years for each charge.

Keith Rogers, 50, New Gloucester, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 2, 2017, dismissed.

Kenneth Ray Hardy, 38, Lewiston, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) on Sept. 3, 2017, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 2, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to three years with all but one year suspended, probation two years; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days, license suspended one year and 30 days; third charge, dismissed.

Dacy M. Maceachen, 43, Poland, operating after habitual offender revocation on Aug. 14, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, suspended $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Zechariah Francoeur, 28, Greene, two counts of reckless conduct on Oct. 26, 2016, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 90 days suspended, probation one year and six months.

Julia Deprey, 56, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 17, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Kenneth Drake, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Sept. 21, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

John McLean, 68, Lewiston, reckless conduct on Sept. 22, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Kenneth Drake, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Sept. 26, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Christian J. Parlin, 24, Livermore, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 25, 2017, filed with court costs.

Ann Loudermilk, 52, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 27, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to eight months with all but 20 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, license suspended 150 days.

Kelvin Madera Santiago, 29, Bronx, New York, burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, three counts of robbery on Dec. 21, 2016, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; third, fourth and fifth charges, dismissed.

David B. Small, 29, Monmouth, domestic violence assault, priors T 19-A, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors T 19-A, obstructing report of crime on Oct. 6, 2017, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

David Hutchinson, 71, Lewiston, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, reckless conduct on Oct. 10, 2017, both charges, incompetent to stand trial.

Kayla R. Bond, 23, Waterford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 24, 2017, dismissed.

Kenneth Ray Hardy, 38, Lewiston, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, two counts of violating condition of release, attaching false plates on Oct. 20, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, suspended $1,000, sentenced to six months; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months; third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Thanh Le, 47, Auburn, forgery on Aug. 27, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Kristina Bussiere, 21, Manchester, New Hampshire, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 1, 2017, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $7.

John P. Michaud Sr., 51, Lewiston, three counts of robbery, two counts of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, criminal mischief, falsifying physical evidence on Oct. 12, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 15 years with all but 10 years suspended, probation two years, restitution $9,517.16; second through ninth charges, dismissed.

Anthony McLean, 33, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Oct. 26, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked.

Keith R. Binette, 43, Auburn, assault on an officer, assault on an emergency medical care provider, criminal mischief on Oct. 26, 2017, first two charges, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years for each charge; third charge, dismissed.

John P. Michaud II, 20, Rumford, three counts of robbery, two counts of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by unauthorized use of property, criminal mischief, falsifying physical evidence, violating condition of release on Oct. 12, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 15 years with all but seven years suspended, probation four years, restitution $8,517.16; second through 10th charges, dismissed.

LaMichael Dangelo Gildersleeve, 36, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Oct. 23, 2017, probation not violated, fined $400, sentenced to four years with all but three years suspended, probation one year.

John Lamothe Jr., 37, Cherryfield, failing to report, violating condition of release on Oct. 11, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to seven days; second charge, dismissed.

Abdirahman Mohamud, 30, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 22, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Jose Castillo, 29, Los Fresnos, Texas, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on Nov. 7, 2017, both charges, dismissed.

Kenneth Ray Hardy, 38, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Nov. 18, 2017, both charges, dismissed.

Hassan Hussein, 19, Lewiston, four counts of aggravated forgery on Nov. 12 and 13, 2017, all four charges, dismissed.

Weston MacMaster, 54, Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence on Oct. 11, 2017, dismissed.

Joseph Gustus, 30, Lisbon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 19, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500.

Angela Libby, 33, Canton, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, violating condition of release on Sept. 1, 2017, both charges, dismissed.

Frank Lemay, 46, Lewiston, assault, reckless conduct on Oct. 8, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Barry Williams, 47, Sabattus, domestic violence assault on Nov. 28, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked.

Bobbie Sue Anctil, 25, Sabattus, burglary on Nov. 30, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to four months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Brittney Burnham, 19, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on Dec. 5, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, found guilty.

Michael L. Barrucci, 25, South Paris, aggravated assault on Dec. 6, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 10 years with all but four years suspended, probation four years, restitution $700.

Lesley Isler, 34, Lewiston, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Feb. 16, 2016, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Chelsea Scott, 28, Lisbon Falls, theft by deception on Sept. 1, 2012, dismissed.

Adam Casey Fasano, 29, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, criminal mischief on Dec. 8, 2017, found guilty, first charge, sentenced to 30 months with all but nine months suspended, probation two years; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days for each charge.

Bengi Saban, 25, Lewiston, operating after license suspension on Nov. 2, 2017, found guilty, fined $250.

Bonnie Waisanen, 44, Auburn, violating condition of release on Dec. 12, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to 70 days, probation partially revoked.

John L. Oberton, 26, Wilton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 11, 2017, probation violation, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $360.

Joshua B. Piela, 31, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 8, 2017, dismissed.

Mistilynn Richardson, 26, Lewiston, negotiate a worthless instrument, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Nov. 7, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $25; second charge, dismissed.

Maryan Hussein, 20, Lewiston, assault on Nov. 10, 2017, dismissed.

Hassan Hussein, 19, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on Nov. 12, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Steven Locke, 28, Casco, unlawful possession of heroin, criminal forfeiture of property on Dec. 10, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to four months; second charge, dismissed.

Scott A. Currie, 52, Lewiston, theft by deception on Nov. 4 and 6, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $100; second charge, dismissed.

Robert C. Wilson, 61, Lisbon, operate after habitual offender revocation three priors, operate after habitual offender revocation two priors on Dec. 22, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to four years with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years.

Christine Ahlstrom, 54, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, assault on Dec. 26, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours; second charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 24 hours.

Matthew R. Theriault, 34, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on Aug. 30, 2017, found guilty, fined $1,500, sentenced to 30 days.

Matthew R. Theriault, 34, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release on Nov. 14, 2017, both charges, dismissed.

Brian D. Lowell, 43, Sabattus, 12 counts of failure to pay tax or file return on Jan. 1, 2011, Jan. 1, 2012, Jan. 1, 2013, Jan. 1, 2014, Jan. 1, 2015 and Jan. 1, 2016, all 12 charges, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 45 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $255,829 for each charge.

Lawrence J. Church Jr., 31, Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer priors, operating after habitual offender revocation on Nov. 19, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months; second charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 30 days.

Joshua Hill, 29, Buckfield, operating after registration suspended on Nov. 16, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Daniel Letourneau, 59, Auburn, two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Dec. 22, 2017, both charges, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to nine months and one day, probation four years, restitution $1,680 for each charge.

Rhonda Petrin, 47, Durham, violating condition of release on Oct. 24, 2017, dismissed.

Gage Henry, 20, Lewiston, criminal mischief on Oct. 23, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to seven days, restitution $162.67.

Eric Thomas Heino, 29, Norway, violating condition of release on Aug. 11, 20 and 27, 2017, all three charges, probation violation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued for each charge.

George A. Dailey, 40, Minot, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, operate vehicle without license, operating after habitual offender revocation on Dec. 8, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days; third charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 60 days.

Matthew J. Giguere, 30, Lewiston, two counts of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, aggravated criminal mischief, theft by deception, priors, violating condition of release on Dec. 8, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to eight years with all but 21 months suspended, probation three years, restitution $8,500; second and third charges, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 21 months; fifth charge, dismissed; sixth charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Nicholas J. Ross, 25, Sebago, operating after habitual offender revocation on Dec. 2, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Amy Lausier, 26, Norway, negotiate a worthless instrument on Sept. 7, 2017, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $309.84.

Joseph Brailey, 44, Turner, domestic violence assault, assault on Dec. 29, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Brian Lee Simpson, 58, Auburn, reckless conduct, assault, driving to endanger on Dec. 29, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months with all but nine months and one day suspended, probation two years, restitution $967.75; second charge, found guilty, fined $300, suspended $300; third charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ashley Marie Ruiz, 30, Portland, failing to report on Nov. 3, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Matthew David Piper, 48, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on Nov. 29, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to 20 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Emerald D. Dias, 20, Auburn, assault on Dec. 16, 2017, found guilty, fined $300.

Daniel Letourneau, 59, Auburn, two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of violating condition of release, criminal forfeiture of property on Jan. 10, 2018, first two charges, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but nine months and one day suspended, probation four years, restitution $240 for each charge; third and fourth charges, found guilty, sentenced to six months for each charge; fifth charge, forfeited.

Christopher Wilson, 28, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 30, 2017, found guilty, fined $400.

Stephen Michael Witham Jr., 46, Auburn, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Sept. 25, 2017, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 200 years, probation two years.

Katie L. Morin, 19, Gorham, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Jan. 16, 2018, first three charges, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Bousley Baptiste, 22, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, criminal forfeiture of property on Jan. 16, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 12 years with all but four years suspended, probation four years, restitution $480; second and third charges, dismissed; fourth charge, forfeited.

Daniel L. Coombs, 54, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Jan. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Kyle Edwards, 24, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Jan. 18, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked.

Derek Drouin, 28, Portland, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol) on Jan. 14, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Nichole L. Filion, 39, Wales, OUI (alcohol), endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

Ryan R. Brann, 41, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Jan. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Alamine Mahamat, 23, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on Jan. 22, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Ian M. Doyon, 38, Auburn, violating condition of release on Jan. 20, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to 110 days, probation partially revoked.

Susan Townsend, 57, Lisbon Falls, driving to endanger on Jan. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Moustapha Daigne, 44, Bronx, New York, rule violation, operation with false duty status on Nov. 17, 2017, found guilty, fined $250.

Mistilynn Richardson, 26, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Nov. 14, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $592.

Waman S. Mills, 40, Wilton, attaching false plates on Dec. 3, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua B. Piela, 31, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 30, 2017, dismissed.

Heather Manson, 35, Boothbay Harbor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Nov. 24, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to four months.

Mark Cote Rockwell, 50, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence on Jan. 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 30 days suspended, probation years.

Tarl Bailey, 46, West Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Eric Therrien, 22, Lisbon Falls, gross sexual assault/furnish, administer, employ intox, gross sexual assault, furnish liquor to a minor on Jan. 25, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but nine months suspended, probation two years; third charge, dismissed.

Seth Ayer, 23, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Dec. 23, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Danielle Ayala Dineen, 31, Wilton, violating condition of release on Dec. 7, 2017, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Joseph Toothaker, 33, Fairfield, assault on Jan. 9, 2018, disorderly conduct, fighting on Jan. 9, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $150, restitution $285.60.

Timothy Quinn, 58, Oxford, driving to endanger on Dec. 8, 2017, dismissed.

Patrick A. Pelletier, 39, Jay, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Dec. 21, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Buddy Grant, 24, Norway, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 4, 2015, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, restitution $1,000.

Raymond Zawisza, 31, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, reckless conduct on Nov. 19, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 24 hours.

Joshua B. Piela, 31, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 27, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 14 months with all but 42 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,778.

Palmer F. Pease, 46, Rockport, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) on Nov. 25, 2017, dismissed.

Thanh Le, 47, Auburn, three counts of forgery on Aug. 15, 2017, all three charges, found guilty, sentenced to seven days for each charge.

Alan Mark Fortin Jr., 34, Old Town, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, operating after habitual offender revocation on Oct. 26, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to six months.

Roland R. Beaulieu, 56, Sabattus, engaging a prostitute, no priors on June 21, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Nicholas Witten, 26, Livermore, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Jan. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jimmy D. Trotter, 39, Lewiston, two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Dec. 1, 2017, two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Feb. 1, 2018, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Feb. 21, 2018, first charge, found guilty, second through ninth charges, dismissed.

Joshua Enderle, 31, Livermore Falls, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 26, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Kijuame S. Taft, 39, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of misuse of identification on Dec. 4, 2017, all three charges, dismissed.

Ashley Marie Ruiz, 30, Portland, theft by deception on Dec. 14, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Nicholas Cody, 32, Sabattus, 16 counts of sexual abuse of minor on Dec. 20, 2017, first two charges, found guilty, sentenced to seven months for each charge; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but seven months suspended, probation two years; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years; fifth through 16th charges, dismissed.

Ashley M. Casey, 24, East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by deception on Dec. 24, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $182, 24; second charge, dismissed.

Kayla Taylor, 27, Wells, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 17, 2018, found guilty.

Caitlyn Harris, 24, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 24, 2018, filed with court costs.

Michael Wendall Teague, 47, Poland, driving to endanger, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, operate vehicle without license on Dec. 12, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $575, sentenced to 30 days, license suspended 30 days; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Jessy Flaherty, 26, Lewiston, endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 10, 2018, found guilty.

Andrew Therrien, 21, Sabattus, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, criminal trespass, representing another’s license or identification as own on Dec. 3, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $150; third charge, found guilty, fined $150, suspended $150.

Joseph M. Wytas, 26, Richmond, domestic violence assault on Feb. 8, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation two years.

Tamara S. Kimball, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 16, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three days, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $17.99.

Tamara S. Kimball, 35, Auburn, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 8, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $80.

Hannah M. Jacobs, 29, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on Jan. 26, 2018, filed with court costs.

Deanna Beth Clifford, 40, Lewiston, assault, disorderly conduct, fighting on Jan. 26, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Brenda Hood, 53, Hauraki, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Jan. 29, 2018, dismissed.

Derek Hersey, 29, Lisbon, three counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, 2017, organized retail theft on Aug. 3, 2017, first three charges, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $958 for each charge; fourth charge, dismissed.

Tia Lowell, 33, Poland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Jan. 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Guy Stephan Schultz, 47, Auburn, attaching false plates, permit unlawful use on Jan. 11, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Donald A. Kolarik, 37, Lisbon, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Thomas Higgins, 27, West Poland, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Stephen Brewster, 45, Lebanon, New Hampshire, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Dec. 30, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 45 days.

Wesley G. Kieltyka, 61, Monmouth, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 12, 2018, filed with court costs.

Peter M. Jordan, 29, Poland, operating after license suspension on Jan. 25, 2018, dismissed.

Abdulkadir Mohamud, 33, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, fail to provide correct name, address, date of birth on Feb. 15, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 140 days; second charge, dismissed.

Ryan Latsiou, 21, Manchester, New Hampshire, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation one year.

James Kirk Carver, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, operating while license suspended or revoked on Feb. 24, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Calvin Dixon, 34, Benton, domestic violence assault on Feb. 26, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Christopher J. Cureton, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 27, 2017, found guilty.

Michael Paul Moore, 34, Portland, violating condition of release on Feb. 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Christopher James Plourde, 53, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on Feb. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Joshua Enderle, 31, Livermore Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400; second charge, dismissed.

Emma Giroux, 49, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 21, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Eleanor G. Veneau, 49, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 14, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Willie A. Blanchette, 51, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Feb. 24, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended 30 days.

Michael R. Danforth III, 20, Lewiston, two counts of possessing sexual explicit material of minor under age 12 on Feb. 27, 2018, both charges, found guilty.

Michael Thibodeau, 49, Poland, fail to comply Sex Offender Registry Act, first offense on March 1, 2015, found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Donald A. Kolarik, 38, Lisbon, violating condition of release on March 3, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Abdirahman S. Mohamud, 30, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release on March 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 96 hours.

Michael Scott Kyllonen Sr., 59, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 6, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Richard Angelo Labonte, 42, Auburn, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence on Oct. 27, 2017, domestic violence stalking, priors domestic violence on Nov. 9, 2017, violating condition of release on Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, 2017, all four charges, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but seven months suspended, probation two years for each charge.

Heather D. Grant, 42, Rumford, eluding an officer, two counts of motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, driving to endanger, failing to stop for officer on March 6, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 40 days; fourth charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days; fifth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Sean A. Lavoie, 27, Augusta, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, violating condition of release, obstructing report of crime on March 5, 2018, all four charges, found guilty, sentenced to 266 days for each charge.

Donald Carl Billings, 57, Lewiston, terrorizing, two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, two counts of violating condition of release on March 5, 2018, second through sixth charges, dismissed.

Katie L. Morin, 19, Gorham, two counts of violating condition of release on Jan. 23, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $200.

Shannon Marie Sylvester, 32, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to seven days.

Michael Brawn, 28, Lisbon Falls, violating protection from abuse order on Jan. 12, 2018, dismissed.

John S. Edwards, 47, Auburn, three counts of assault on March 2 and 7, 2018, two counts of terrorizing on March 8, 2018, all five charges, administrative release not violated, sentenced to 364 days with all but 90 days suspended, administrative release sentenced one year for each charge.

Anthony Post, 25, Auburn, domestic violence assault on March 10, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Adam Nutter, 24, Auburn, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief on Feb. 28, 2018, first charge, dismissed.

Robert Siekman, 42, Buckfield, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 1, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $400.

De Van Le, 55, Lewiston, unlawful sexual contact on Oct. 9, 2017, dismissed.

Stephen B. Braithwaite, 33, Winthrop, criminal trespass on Jan. 31, 2018, dismissed.

Shannon Brady, 38, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, criminal trespass on March 3, 2018, both charge, filed with court costs.

Gary P. Goodman, 61, Lisbon, domestic violence assault on March 4, 2018, filed with no court costs.

Kachina Harps, 26, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 6, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Micah Holloway, 39, Bowdoin, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, operating after habitual offender revocation on Nov. 27, 2017, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Wac W. Maiwan, 26, Lewiston, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Oct. 30, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400, sentenced to five years with all but eight months suspended, probation two years, restitution $240; second and third charges, dismissed.

Boakei Rogers, 40, Dorchester, Massachusetts, two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, criminal forfeiture of property on Dec. 22, 2017, two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Nov. 7, 2017, first four charges, dismissed; fifth charge, forfeited; sixth and seventh charges, dismissed.

April J. Whiting, 65, Auburn, driving to endanger, reckless conduct on Feb. 5, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $475.

Damon J. Haggan, 24, Jay, operating after habitual offender revocation, driving to endanger, failing to stop for officer, failure to register vehicle on March 11, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 45 days; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 45 days; fourth charge, dismissed.

Sean Young, 50, Lisbon, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal trespass on March 10, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to two days; second charge, dismissed.

Jaret L. Hopkins, 35, Winthrop, operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 150 days.

Darren Gauthier, 31, Lewiston, criminal mischief on March 12, 2018, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 10, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $50, restitution $613.29.

Sandra L. Goodman, 54, Auburn, violating condition of release on March 17, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Tricia Cyr, 45, Auburn, two counts of criminal restraint by parent, child lives in Maine, on Nov. 5, 2017, both charges, dismissed.

Kurt L. Hewins, 44, Turner, gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact on June 12, 2017, both charges, dismissed.

Shannon White, 40, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on Feb. 7, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty.

Daniel Joseph Desrochers, 39, Auburn, operate vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions on March 17, 2018, dismissed.

Carl Condon, 66, Durham, operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Wac W. Maiwan, 26, Lewiston, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on March 21, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Jennifer Bailey, 25, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Harrison M. Hamner, 31, Winthrop, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Feb. 27, 2018, filed with court costs.

Mohamed Abdulrahman, 32, Windham, fail to give correct name, address or date of birth, failing to stop for officer, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 19, 2018, first two charges, found guilty, sentenced to two days for each charge; third charge, dismissed.

Daniel Tracy Cornell, 30, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Earl Fitz Hewitt Jr., 63, Lewiston, fail to comply Sex Offender Registry Act, second offense on July 23, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Mistilynn Richardson, 26, Biddeford, theft by receiving stolen property, priors on Nov. 10, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years.

Joseph Gallo, 29, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on March 6, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Bryant Bissonette, 62, Auburn, two counts of terrorizing on March 23, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Vertie E. Easler, 58, Bath, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Feb. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Karina Rodriguez, 26, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Weston MacMaster, 54, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence on Jan. 23, 2018, dismissed.

Dusan Tomovic, 25, Shoreline, Washington, rule violation, not possess previous seven days status on Feb. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Samuel Darius, 40, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, rule violation, possess or use alcohol on duty on Feb. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Lakhwinder Multani, 40, Queens Village, New York, rule violation, operation with false duty status on Jan. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Stephanie L. Hamel, 30, Mechanic Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, misuse of public benefits instrument, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 24, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 20 days suspended, probation two years; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 20 days; third charge, dismissed.

Scott Clifford, 33, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two days, restitution $28.

Joseph Howard, 25, Washington, Georgia, operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to six months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Felicia Cadman, 25, Auburn, misuse of public benefits instrument on Sept. 5, 2017, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Shawn Cote, 33, Lewiston, misuse of public benefits instrument on Sept. 5, 2017, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Stanley H. Grant, 66, Leeds, operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jacob A. Ciolfe, 21, Rumford, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, driving to endanger on March 27, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days, license suspended 60 days; second charge, dismissed.

Christopher J. Taylor, 28, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 27, 2018, filed with court costs.

Jessica Boisvert, 35, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Donald S. Leavitt, 34, New Gloucester, violating condition of release, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, operate vehicle without license on March 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 20 days; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 20 days; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 20 days.

Lane Burnham, 23, Oxford, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release, possessing suspended driver’s license on March 23, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to five days; third charge, dismissed.

Anne K. Perrino, 44, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Feb. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Jennifer Bailey, 25, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, sentenced to 24 hours.

Donna J. Wilson, 53, Sabattus, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 28, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250, sentenced to 10 days.

Cassandra R. Cook, 35, Durham, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 29, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250, sentenced to 14 days.

Marcus White, 24, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating while license suspended or revoked on Feb. 14, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Ethan M. Ward, 21, Pownal, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 7, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Simon Tshiunza, 26, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Feb. 18, 2018, filed with court costs.

Gaven Charest, 18, Lewiston, burglary of a motor vehicle on March 31, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Amanda Gresham, 24, Turner, terrorizing, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on April 1, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Ryan Fogg, 32, Portland, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, fail to provide correct name, address, date of birth on April 1, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 27, Auburn, criminal mischief, criminal trespass on April 1, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Ryan Brissette, 40, Poland, operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Midnight Blue, 28, Lewiston, failing to report on Feb. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Christopher Haines, 30, Lewiston, two counts of failing to report on Feb. 2, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days for each charge.

Michael Brawn, 28, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence stalking, priors domestic violence, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release, harassment on April 1, 2018, domestic violence terrorizing, priors domestic violence, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release, harassment by telephone on March 22, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months; third and fourth charges, dismissed; fifth charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years; sixth charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months; seventh and eighth charges, dismissed.

Jermane T. Seaborne, 44, Lewiston, assault on an officer on April 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 16 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,899.39.

Ryan Birkbeck, 20, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime on April 3, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Karie Lessard, 26, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 7, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to nine months, probation revoked.

Thomas Higgins, 27, West Poland, violating condition of release on April 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Bengi Saban, 25, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized use of property, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on April 2, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Felecia Mary-Ellen Starks, 27, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting on March 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Elizabeth C. Morin, 27, Auburn, endangering the welfare of a child on March 21, 2018, dismissed.

Autumn Parady, 21, Fort Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Danielle L’Heureux, 42, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 2, 2018, filed with court costs.

Rustin Tyler Vingers, 30, Jacksonville, Alabama, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing on April 5, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 75 days; second and third charges, dismissed.

Dennis Malcolm Vaughan Sr., 63, Belfast, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, failure to register vehicle on March 6, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $50.

Tomeca Marie Weaver, 33, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days with all but 10 days suspended, probation one year.

Holly J. Whittemore, 53, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 1, 2015, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $26,426.89.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez, 38, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors domestic violence, assault on April 8, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but 35 days suspended, probation two years; second and third charges, dismissed.

Raiden Joyner, 22, Turner, robbery on April 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 10 years with all but 42 months suspended, probation four years.

Brian J. Krafton, 27, North Monmouth, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault on April 7, 2018, first charge, found guilty; second and third charges, dismissed.

Donald Richard Bouthot III, 36, Mechanic Falls, operate vehicle without license, violating condition of release, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on March 17, 2018, first two charges, found guilty, sentenced to two days for each charge; third charge, dismissed.

Jordan R. Bean, 26, Bethel, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 24, 2018, dismissed.

Matthew Roy, 34, Lewiston, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 7, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Michael A. Mitchell, 27, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

George Cabral Jr., 42, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 6, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, restitution $1,996.97.

Casey L. Starratt, 29, Vassalboro, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 7, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Daniel Byrne, 55, Miami Lakes, Florida, driving to endanger on March 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, license suspended six months.

Tammy Scrivner, 41, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Norman Child Jr., 37, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on April 9, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days for each charge.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 27, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 29, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Anthony W. Gallo, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three days, restitution $74.

Kulcharan Singh, 20, Lewiston, two counts of robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 9, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but five months suspended, probation two years, restitution $72.30; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $72.30.

James John Bourgoin, 33, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, theft by deception, priors, misuse of identification, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Feb. 23, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but 15 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $726.90; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to two years for each charge; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 15 days; fifth charge, dismissed.

Ryan Latsiou, 21, Manchester, New Hampshire, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $548.99.

Zackery D. Dyer, 28, Greene, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Enrique Mainit Jr., 26, Lisbon Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI, failure to register vehicle on April 9, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Aran S. Weld, 32, Concord, New Hampshire, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Andrew S. Fonck, 33, Bridgton, domestic violence assault on April 11, 2018, dismissed.

James Kirk Carver, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Feb. 23, 2018, found guilty.

James Kirk Carver, 36, Lewiston, violating condition of release on March 13, 2018, dismissed.

Eric Richard Merrill, 38, Auburn, unauthorized dissemination of private images on March 14, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but 10 days suspended, probation one year.

Elizabeth Larkin, 45, Mechanic Falls, fail to stop, provide information on Feb. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Andrew W. Cessario, 27, Limerick, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior on March 8, 2018, found guilty.

Sandra L. Goodman, 54, Auburn, violating condition of release on March 10, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Sandra L. Goodman, 54, Auburn, violating condition of release on March 16, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Bryana M. Longley, 22, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jose Garcia-Gil, 28, Lisbon, violating condition of release on April 13, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Lynne Langelier, 57, Leeds, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 19, 2018, filed with court costs.

Jeffrey Peter Hilton, 55, Augusta, domestic violence assault on April 16, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked.

Bruce D. Quirrion, 48, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 28, 2018, filed with court costs.

Nicholas Marin, 21, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on March 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Graham E. MacFarlane Jr., 38, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on March 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000.

Susanna P. Coady, 58, Greene, terrorizing, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 5, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Benjamin Pomeroy, 20, Auburn, furnish liquor to a minor on March 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Douglas F. Curtis, 56, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on March 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Alyssa Shope, 28, Falmouth, trafficking in prison contraband, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 18, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $400.

Ayan Diriya, 22, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on April 16, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Aderito F. Belo, 24, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 4 and 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

Ronald J. Ouellette, 63, Lewiston, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 15, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Pamela Averill, 50, Litchfield, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Richard Deister, 32, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 15, 2018, dismissed.

Kenneth Dunn, 33, Bremen, violating condition of release on March 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $750, community service 40 hours.

Linwood Edwards, 27, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle, failing to make oral or written accident report, operating while license suspended or revoked, operate vehicle without license on Feb. 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $100; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 30 days; third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Ronald Rose, 54, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation on March 24, 2018, filed with court costs.

William H. Cummings II, 58, Livermore Falls, permit unlawful use on March 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Roger M. Phair, 52, Livermore, aggravated criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief on April 20, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 15 months with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year; second and third charges, dismissed.

Stephon Adams, 23, Auburn, domestic violence assault, assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal threatening on April 10, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 180 days with all but two days suspended, administrative release sentenced one year; third charge, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but two days suspended, administrative release sentenced one year.

Joseph A. McNeil, 37, Buckfield, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence, refusing to sign criminal summons on April 21, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 21 days, license suspended three years; second and third charges, dismissed.

Joshua Colson, 34, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Tamara L. Vasile, 32, Winthrop, unsworn falsification on Jan. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Joshua Philbrook, 28, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol), operate vehicle without license-condition/restrictions on March 22, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended 150 days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Jeremy Seeley, 36, Auburn, domestic violence assault, assault on April 15, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Ann Loudermilk, 52, Auburn, violating condition of release on April 17, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Cheyenne Michaud, 19, Auburn, domestic violence criminal threatening on April 18, 2018, filed with court costs.

Jared R. McClure, 27, South Paris, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), possession of hypodermic apparatuses on April 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

James P. Benson, 62, Livermore Falls, harassment by telephone on Feb. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jason A. Burrill, 48, New Gloucester, passing stopped school bus on March 5, 2018, filed with court costs.

Joseph Rudy Duplissis, 37, Greene, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Feb. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Grover Harmon III, 33, South Paris, failing to make oral or written accident report on March 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $750.

Michael Kemp, 24, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on March 11, 2018, filed with court costs.

Lauren M. Lavigne, 34, Norway, passing stopped school bus on Feb. 28, 2018, filed with court costs.

Bobby Brown, 56, Amherst, Massachusetts, rule violation, operation with false duty status on April 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Luke A. Merriam, 35, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property on Jan. 10, 2018, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on April 21, 2018, both charges, probation violation, sentenced to 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued for each charge.

Noah Stanley, 28, East Providence, Rhode Island, operate vehicle without license on March 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Tia R. Lamasters, 26, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening on April 25, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Christopher Wilson, 28, Lewiston, two counts of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 10, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but nine days suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,601 for each charge; fourth charge, dismissed.

Yvon Soucy, 46, Auburn, two counts of domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime on April 23, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Benjamin Farwell, 34, Minot, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, aggravated assault on April 29, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but 114 days suspended, probation two years; second charge, dismissed.

Larry L. Plourde, 41, Lewiston, violating condition of release, criminal restraint, domestic violence assault on April 27, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Donna Nava, 51, Auburn, assault, criminal mischief on Feb. 24, 2018, both charges, filed with court costs.

Wayne Sharpe, 30, Rutherfordton, Wisconsin, rule violation, other on Jan. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Elias Kagunye, 47, Winthrop, Massachusetts, rule violation, operation with false duty status on March 20, 2018, dismissed.

Jacob A. Lane, 37, Auburn, forgery, two counts of theft by deception on March 20, 2018, first charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, restitution $800, unconditional discharge.

Rebecca M. Garcia, 29, Sabattus, failing to make oral or written accident report on April 10, 2018, filed with court costs.

Michael Laroche, 56, Bowdoin, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on April 1, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Jason Spencer, 35, Sabattus, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on April 19, 2018, dismissed.

Ashley B. Lutz, 36, Turner, assault on April 25, 2018, dismissed.

Aaron Waite, 27, Lewiston, assault, operate vehicle without license, disorderly conduct, fighting on April 29, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $150; third charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Faith MacFarlane, 19, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 17, 2018, dismissed.

Nathan G. Combellack, 33, Waterville, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, one prior, driving to endanger on April 27, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 364 days with all but 14 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge, dismissed.

Alyssa G. Raubeson, 26, Auburn, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 28, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Abdinasir F. Mohamed, 21, Lewiston, criminal trespass on April 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Tamara S. Kimball, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on March 24, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year for each charge.

Tamara S. Kimball, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on March 24, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days, administrative release sentence one year for each charge.

Tamara S. Kimball, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on March 23, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year for each charge.

Tamara S. Kimball, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception on March 1, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception, violating condition of release on March 29, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $66.03; second through fifth charges, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentenced on year for each charge.

Tamara S. Kimball, 35, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release on March 25, 2018, both charges, found guilty.

Jacob A. Lane, 37, Lewiston, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass, theft by receiving stolen property on April 5, 2018, first three charges, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $135.

Amanda Levasseur, 32, New Gloucester, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua D. Dustin, 43, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on April 26, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years.

Thomas R. Cook, 38, Livermore Falls, burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, assault on Sept. 7, 2016, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 270 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,000; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Patrick D. Wilt, 32, Rumford, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Augustus O. Buck, 46, Turner, violating protection from abuse order on May 2 and 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, dismissed.

David Moyse, 37, Sabattus, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Kristian A. Dobson, 32, Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Christopher M. Sewell, 36, Greene, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on April 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $350, sentenced to 24 hours.

Stephon Adams, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 3, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Nicholas Holmes, 30, Saco, two counts of robbery, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 4, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation two years; fourth and fifth charges, found guilty, sentenced to six months for each charge.

Willena Mary Lenane, 45, Auburn, criminal trespass on May 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Brian R. Cormier, 30, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on May 6, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days for each charge.

Laurel J. Felker, 58, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 23, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $347.97.

Breanna Demmons, 26, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 26, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but 14 days suspended, probation one year.

Chad C. Clements, 27, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 3, 2018, filed with court costs.

Erika Fellows, 32, Rumford, failure to register vehicle on March 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Hussein Said Abdillahi, 24, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Melissa Sue Moody, 37, Lewiston, assault, criminal mischief on April 8, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $300; second charge, found guilty, restitution $100.

Isaias Rodriguez-Lopez, 47, Miami Beach, Florida, rule violation, duty status not current, rule violation, property vehicle 14-hour rule on Feb. 8, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, dismissed.

Lorelle L. Castillo, 29, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 25, 2018, filed with court costs.

Jeffrey Scott Levasseur, 51, Turner, failure to register vehicle on March 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Michael Brawn, 28, Lisbon Falls, three counts of violating condition of release on April 5, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Daniel Robert Chamberland, 29, Lewiston, assault, violating condition of release on Feb. 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to nine months and one days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Thanh Le, 47, Auburn, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief, violating condition of release on May 2, 2018, first two charges, found guilty, sentenced to eight years with all but four years suspended, probation three years, restitution $3,135 for each charge; third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Jeffrey S. Brown Sr., 53, Wilton, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of illegal importation of scheduled drugs on May 8, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Duane Hanson, 29, Livermore Falls, unlawful possession of heroin on May 8, 2018, probation violation, fined $400, sentenced to one year with all but 90 days suspended, probation one year and six months, restitution $360.

Steven Case, 29, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, violating condition of release on Feb. 11, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 60 days; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Gregory G. Paradis, 40, Lisbon, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) on March 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

India L. York, 26, Wilton, failure to register vehicle on March 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher M. Sewell, 36, Greene, violating protection from abuse order on April 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but four days suspended, probation one year.

Jodi Lynn Anson, 35, Alfred, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on July 29 and Aug. 1, 2016, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400, sentenced to two years with all but 20 days suspended, probation two years.

Lee C. Holbrook, 30, Durham, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault on May 8, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 45 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $6,466.11.

Cody Corriveau, 24, Auburn, aggravated assault on May 4, 2018, dismissed.

Joshua Steven Harmon, 33, Bowdoin, criminal trespass on May 4, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to one day.

Alyjha Mangos, 23, Auburn, seven counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 9, 10 and 31, 2017, burglary on July 31, 2017, six counts of burglary of a motor vehicle on July 9 and 10, 2017, first three charges, dismissed; fourth, fifth and sixth charges, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days for each charge; seventh charge, found guilty, sentenced to 365 days with all but 14 days suspended; eighth charge, dismissed; ninth through 14th charges, found guilty, sentenced to 365 days with all but 14 days suspended for each charge.

Ronald J. Davis II, 29, Livermore Falls, operate after habitual offender revocation, two priors on March 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to nine months and one day.

Robert J. Pavao, 27, Brunswick, domestic violence criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, criminal mischief on May 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but 23 days suspended, probation two years; second and third charges, dismissed.

Branden Collins, 29, Buxton, domestic violence assault on May 13, 2018, dismissed.

Matthew J. Giguere, 30, Lewiston, failure to appear after bailed on April 19, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 21 months.

Matthew J. Giguere, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, illegal possession of firearm, violating condition of release on May 7, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to eight years with all but 21 months suspended, probation three years, restitution $350; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 21 months; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Matthew J. Giguere, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, assault, violating condition of release on May 11, 2018, all four charges, dismissed.

Graham E. MacFarlane Jr., 38, Sabattus, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 17, 2018, dismissed.

Dane Wheeler, 44, Intervale, New Hampshire, operate vehicle without license on April 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Shawna Thibodeau, 32, Leeds, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, misuse of identification on April 7, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $364.14; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Zackery Lawrence Beaulieu, 28, Jay, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on May 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to six months, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Malissa Hicks, 38, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 19, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days, administrative release sentence one year, community service 50 hours.

Charles Parent, 48, Gray, criminal trespass on April 18, 2018, dismissed

Jason J. Nicholson, 45, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Chastity Rolfe, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $20.72.

Sarah Ann Cornish, 37, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Andrew W. Cessario, 27, Limerick, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior on May 2 and 7, 2018, both charges, found guilty.

Kristopher Berry, 22, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on May 6, 2018, dismissed.

Melvin A. Escobar Barrios, 30, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on May 9, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Tamara S. Kimball, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception, violating condition of release on April 5, 2018, all three charges, found guilty.

Sarah E. Greeley, 36, Lewiston, five counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 29, April 6, 9, 10 and 11, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third and fourth charges, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days for each charge; fifth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days, restitution $52.33.

Rita Waldie, 40, Lawrence, Massachusetts, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on April 19, 2018, dismissed.

Sherry L. Caron, 45, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Lorraine Jurdak, 56, Oakland, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 6, 2018, dismissed.

Scott V. Anderson, 33, Portland, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Abdinasir F. Mohamed, 21, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine, violating condition of release on May 18, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Joseph Dehetre, 35, Mechanic Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $350, restitution $26.51.

Lucien C. Beaucage Jr., 53, Turner, failing to make oral or written accident report on April 4, 2018, filed with court costs.

Joshua D. Waite, 37, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on April 13, 2018, filed with court costs.

Alexander Ojeda, 38, Greenwood, operate vehicle without license on April 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Elizabeth Neuschwanger, 46, Wilton, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Mary E. Martin, 43, Peru, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 27, Auburn, burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of misuse of identification on April 1, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but one year suspended, probation two years, restitution $952.32; second, third and fourth charges, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days for each charge.

James Daniel Lee, 35, Poland, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 20, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended nine months and 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

Richard Frederick Roy, 51, Lewiston, violating condition of release on May 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years.

Steven Primavera, 35, New Gloucester, violating condition of release, operating after registration suspended on May 9, 2018, both charges, found guilty, fined $250 for each charge.

Michael Borges, 39, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 13, 2018, found guilty.

Rama Simpson, 19, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault on March 15, 2018, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, reckless conduct, domestic violence criminal threatening on March 31, 2018, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening on May 12, 2018, first six charges, dismissed; seventh charge, found guilty, sentenced to 162 days; eighth charge, dismissed.

Kyle M. Ellis, 28, Auburn, violating condition of release on May 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Amber Marie Morin, 25, Poland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 22, 2018, dismissed.

Kenneth Pulisfer, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of violating condition of release on May 10, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Tanner St. Hilaire, 26, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief on May 21, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $325; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, community service 15 hours.

Christine M. Hand, 44, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $23.12.

John M. Hansen, 35, Auburn, three counts of forgery on April 26, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Mikayla Akerley, 28, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Bobby G. Rand Jr., 26, Lewiston, passing stopped school bus, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on May 4, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Scott Daigle, 29, Auburn, failure to register vehicle, violating condition of release on May 3, 2018, both charges, found guilty, fined $100 for each charge.

Michael Paul Moore, 35, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 25, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $35.

Lisa Trask, 39, Turner, failure to register vehicle on April 30, 2018, dismissed.

Mario Villani, 34, Lewiston, aggravated criminal trespass, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, criminal mischief on May 19, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days; third charge, dismissed.

Gary J. L’Italien, 64, Minot, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, fighting on May 20, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Todd Walton, 56, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Robbie A. Maheux, 48, Mechanic Falls, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of oxycodone on March 23, 2018, both charges, found guilty, fined $400 for each charge.

Amber Marie Morin, 25, Poland, violating condition of release on May 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 40 days.

Larry L. Plourde, 41, Lewiston, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, violating condition of release on May 3, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 10 months suspended, probation two years.

Matthew Gammon, 28, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of violating condition of release on May 28, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, unconditional discharge for each charge.

Yanelliz M. Montes, 19, Waterville, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on May 28, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Punk Icee, 60, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on May 28, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Asho A. Omar, 23, Auburn, assault, violating condition of release on March 23, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 28 hours, restitution $369.08; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Devin Urquhart, 25, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Antonio M. Morrissey, 31, Lewiston, attaching false plates on March 31, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Jennifer L. Gould, 32, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, assault on May 29, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours for each charge.

Vanessa D. Gordon, 29, Strong, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by deception, priors, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 29, 2018, first three charges, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge; fifth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 270 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Kayla Racine, 25, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence on March 31, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 90 days; third charge, dismissed.

Jacob Conrad, 27, Lagrange, two counts of criminal mischief on March 29, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, restitution $870; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, suspended $500, restitution $621.36.

Wayne L. Rucker, 38, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on May 29, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

David R. Mockler, 20, Lisbon, criminal threatening on April 6, 2018, dismissed.

Paul Roe, 31, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, possessing suspended driver’s license on May 24, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, dismissed.

Donald Nieves, 49, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400.

Robert Ryan, 49, Lewiston, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) on May 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, suspended $150, license suspended 150 days.

Michelle Birmingham, 21, Farmington, operate vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions on May 20, 2015, dismissed.

Douglas Ellison, 54, Minot, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Rama Simpson, 22, Lewiston, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on May 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Joshua B. Piela, 31, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on May 29, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 14 months with all but 91 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,778; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Donald Nieves, 49, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on May 31, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to three years with all but 10 days suspended, probation two years; third charge, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Jaclyn Felicia Hicks, 31, Windham, fish without valid license on April 29, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Benjamin Robillard, 41, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 5, 2018, filed with court costs.

Andrew Emerson, 21, Mechanic Falls, domestic violence assault, domestic violence stalking on May 27, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Todd Stevens, 54, Farmington, domestic violence terrorizing, obstructing report of crime, criminal mischief on May 27, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to five days, restitution $100; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Scott T. Dunn, 36, Greene, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Chad Everett Pomerleau, 34, Lisbon, aggravated assault on June 2, 2018, dismissed.

Jessica Irving, 30, Auburn, theft by unauthorized use of property on May 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $250, sentenced to 24 hours.

Carrie Barnies, 39, Auburn, two counts of OUI (alcohol) on May 27, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty.

Jeremy J. Dustin, 41, Oxford, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on June 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Tyler M. McBrine, 20, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on May 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Abubakar A. Osman, 44, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 3, 2018, dismissed.

David M. Amrani, 33, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, criminal trespass on June 1, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Tenaj Ormsby, 37, Auburn, domestic violence assault on May 26, 2018, dismissed.

Max Robitaille, 22, Monmouth, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on May 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Michael Dean Cornish, 63, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 3, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Joey Lee Spiller, 28, Lewiston, attaching false plates on April 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ryan M. Townsend, 32, Portland, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors dometic violence, obstructing report of crime on May 25, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all suspended, probation two years; second and third charges, dismissed.

Christine Barry, 41, Lewiston, misuse of public benefits instrument on March 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Mario Villani, 34, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days.

Craig William Thibodeau, 33, Lewiston, two counts of assault on April 19, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $300, suspended $300, sentenced to 72 hours; second charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 72 hours.

William Seabron, 27, Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to five days.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on May 6, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days for each charge.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 27, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on April 13, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Andrew Watson, 34, Auburn, reckless conduct on Feb. 28, 2018, dismissed.

Mistilynn Richardson, 26, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on May 12, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Karie Lessard, 26, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 27, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to nine months, probation revoked.

Richard A. Labonte, 42, Auburn, domestic violence stalking, priors domestic violence on May 1, 2018, violating protection from abuse order on May 14, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Jonathan Godfrey, 32, Lewiston, permit unlawful use on April 18, 2018, dismissed.

Edward A. Unda, 20, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 26, 2018, filed with court costs.

Catherine Gauthier, 36, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, one prior, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on June 6, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to 21 days, license suspended three years; second charge, dismissed.

Gary J. L’Italien, 64, Minot, violating condition of release on June 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to six days.

Michael Leeman II, 30, New Gloucester, aggravated criminal trespass, domestic violence criminal threatening on June 5, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 24 days suspended, probation one year.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on March 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 29 days suspended, probation two years.

Crystal Eirby, 41, Bath, eluding an officer, aggravated forgery on Jan. 20, 2017, aggravated forgery, violating condition of release on Jan. 21, 2017, first charge, found guilty, fined $3,000, sentenced to five years with all but 24 months suspended, probation three years; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 24 months suspended, probation three years; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 24 months suspended, probation three years; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Feb. 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 29 days suspended, probation two years.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on March 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days with all but 26 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $146.96.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on April 5, 2018, dismissed.

Sarah Collier, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 1, 2017, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $6,669; second and third charges, dismissed.

Christopher A. L’heureux, 31, Lewiston, theft by deception, priors on Feb. 6, 2016, misuse of public benefits instrument, trafficking in benefits on Feb. 3, 2016, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $201.26; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge; third charge, dismissed.

James Daniel Lee, 35, Poland, violating condition of release on May 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Clemmont Hood, 45, Lisbon, failing to stop for officer on June 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Deon Sands, 19, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 31, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to eight months with all but three months suspended, probation two years.

Danielle Ryan, 45, Norway, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 1, 2018, dismissed.

Johnathan P. McLellan, 25, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $76.42.

Nicholas J. Votta, 26, Topsham, violating condition of release on June 2, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Sarah K. McCarthy, 27, Johns Island, South Carolina, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 3, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

David Ellis, 57, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Donald Charest, 59, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, assault on June 5, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 11 days.

Anne Kristen Perrino, 44, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, theft by deception, violating condition of release on June 7, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days for each charge.

Mario Villani, 34, Lewiston, terrorizing on June 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days.

Mario Villani, 34, Lewiston, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on June 8, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days.

Linwood Edwards Jr., 27, Charleston, operate vehicle without license on April 24, 2018, dismissed.

Keith Doyon, 42, Lewiston, arson, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors domestic violence on June 9, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, probation violation, sentenced to 30 months with all but 135 days suspended, probation two years.

Heather Ventry, 42, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on June 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but 45 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Jason R. Vachon, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on May 29, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 26 days suspended, probation two years.

Maleek Dias, 18, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on May 12, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to 314 days, probation revoked.

Bobbie Jo Lyons, 46, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, violating condition of release on June 11, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days license suspended 150 days; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, suspended $575, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended 180 days; third charge, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Leeann S. Walsh, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on June 11, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to two days, restitution $91.31; second charge, dismissed.

Clyde Miller Greenleaf Jr., 63, Auburn, domestic violence stalking on May 24, 2018, 11 counts of violating protection from abuse order on May 24, June 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and June 9, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, probation one year; second through 11th charges, dismissed.

John M. Lydon, 40, Sabattus, domestic violence assault on June 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but 48 hours suspended, probation one year.

Bianca Michelle Dibiase, 27, Lewiston, assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on May 15, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Leroy Williams, 34, Indianapolis, Indiana, rule violation, possess or use drugs on duty on June 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Deon Sands, 19, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 5, 2018, dismissed.

Matthew Denning, 28, Hebron, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on June 9, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 30 days.

Erin Schneider, 38, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to four days.

Tyler Wilson, 21, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Riley M. Negm, 23, Lewiston, criminal mischief on April 11, 2018, dismissed.

Nathan C. Howard, 29, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 5, 2018, dismissed.

Robert Balfour, 26, Durham, operating after registration suspended on May 3, 2018, filed with court costs.

Kimberly Knepp, 23, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, operate vehicle without license, violating condition of release on May 2, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 72 days.

Jordan Waterman, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $700.

Jennifer L. Tetmeyer, 34, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, restitution $24.84.

Matthew P. Woodcock, 23, Augusta, criminal trespass, violating condition of release on June 17, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Benjamin N. Hathorne, 22, Auburn, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon on June 15, 2018, dismissed.

Robert Potter, 33, Augusta, violating condition of release on June 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 104 days.

Christine Ahlstrom, 54, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 15, 2018, dismissed.

Robert Kenneth Bertolette Jr., 49, Dublin, Pennsylvania, rule violation, operation after disqualified, rule violation, property vehicle 11-hour driving rule on May 3, 2018, both charges, found guilty, fined $250 for each charge.

Hailey E. Robinson, 26, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 15, 2018, filed with court costs.

Sheravgan Muminov, 29, Brooklyn, New York, rule violation, operation 11-hour rule on May 9, 2013, found guilty, fined $200.

Ricky Goyette, 45, Livermore Falls, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on April 24, 2018, filed with court costs.

Jessica E. Irving, 30, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on May 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jessica Goodney, 36, Lewiston, unsworn falsification on April 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Sheena D. May 33, Lewiston, using counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker on May 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Chantelle Z. Withee, 50, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on June 1, 2018, filed with court costs.

Weston MacMaster, 54, Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence on June 4, 2018, dismissed.

Thomas Wright, 26, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release on June 4, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days; second charge, dismissed.

Nichole M. McWilliams, 29, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Paula Coyne, 55, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $18.10.

Amber Guenette, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 21, 2018, filed with court costs.

Cody V. Lemieux, 29, Minot, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 24, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Brandon Frank Bennett, 22, Auburn, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, domestic violence terrorizing, priors domestic violence, criminal restraint, obstructing report of crime, criminal mischief on June 16, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years; third through sixth charges, dismissed.

Jordan E. Waterman, 27, Lewiston, elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, reckless conduct, aggravated assault, violating condition of release on June 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 12 years with all but four years suspended, probation four years; second through fifth charges, dismissed.

Virgil Salley Jr., 50, Mechanic Falls, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 24, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,492.

Jordan Waterman, 27, Lewiston, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on June 16, 2018, dismissed.

Anthony J. Tantillo, 30, Greene, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 20, 2018, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on June 18, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to seven days; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Danielle M. Shorey, 29, Lisbon, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on June 14, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Misty W. Crowley, 36, Sabattus, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 13, 2018, driving to endanger on June 20, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Michael A. Henderson Jr., 31, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on May 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica Lynn Saucier, 35, Auburn, theft of services on April 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Nathaniel J. Bourget, 26, Minot, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence on April 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year.

Nathan Cote, 28, Rumford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on June 17, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Phillip M. Warren, 32, West Bath, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, falsifying physical evidence, violating condition of release on June 20, 2018, all three charges, found guilty, sentenced to six months for each charge.

Michael Dean Cornish, 63, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Steven R. Webster Jr., 42, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 90 days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Cody M. Corriveau, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, dismissed.

Cornell Collins, 49, Lewiston, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of heroin on June 20, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Crystal M. Pare, 34, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Scott Call, 21, Lewiston, two counts of burglary, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal trespass on June 22, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 113 days suspended, probation two years; fourth charge, dismissed.

Catherine Adams, 25, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on May 25, 2018, filed with court costs.

Peter Boas, 71, Leeds, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Allen A. Buzzell, 30, Livermore Falls, terrorizing on May 11, 2018, dismissed.

Jeffrey Scott Levasseur, 51, Turner, criminal trespass on May 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Michael E. Sands, 58, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Kieontae Taesuwan, 23, Bowdoin, operate vehicle without license on May 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Ronald C. Hobson, 29, Monmouth, failure to register vehicle on May 31, 2018, dismissed.

Jordan N. Seitz, 24, Auburn, criminal trespass on June 4, 2018, dismissed.

Christina M. Perkins, 39, Poland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $57.71.

Hardeep Singh, 37, Las Vegas, Nevada, rule violation, duty status not current on April 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Steven Lewis, 45, South Portland, domestic violence terrorizing on June 25, 2018, dismissed.

Anthony Hatheway, 42, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on June 24, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500.

Daniel Roger Laflamme, 48, Sabattus, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 24, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Wesley K. Ruede, 26, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days, license suspended 150 days.

Antonio B. McKinney, 32, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on June 20, 2018, dismissed.

Cameron L. Graf, 25, Lisbon, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Paul D. Green, 46, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 21, 2018, dismissed.

David Ellis, 57, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Steven Dale Darnell, 36, Minot, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, one prior, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction on June 22, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge, dismissed.

Kathleen Kons, 45, Lisbon Falls, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol), failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on June 29, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; third charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

David M. Roberts, 34, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by deception, priors, two counts of criminal trespass on June 28, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months with all but 64 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $80; third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Edwin Haley, 54, Lewiston, burglary, criminal mischief, possession or transfer of burglar’s tools on June 28, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Kody Ouellette, 19, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, criminal mischief on June 28, 2018, first charge, found guilty; second charge, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $20.19.

Joshua R. Faunce, 23, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Desiree L. Lunt, 28, Sabattus, burn without permit on May 12, 2018, dismissed.

Shawna Thibodeau, 33, Leeds, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 2, 2018, dismissed.

Penny Footman, 36, Lewiston, robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, assault on June 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 150 days; third charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 364 days with all but 150 days suspended, probation one year.

Jason Patrick Keith, 24, Lewiston, criminal mischief on June 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $776.21.

Mustaf Abdille, 32, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Kristy Grover, 36, Lewiston, robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, assault on June 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 150 days; third charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 364 days with all but 150 days suspended, probation one year.

Xavier C. Perry, 26, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on June 26, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jason Robert Cote, 36, Litchfield, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on June 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Ryan C. Stinchfield, 34, Greene, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days.

Dillon D. Jordan, 32, Turner, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Dustin A. Leonard, 34, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Ryan Leet, 29, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 9, 2018, dismissed.

Benjamin R. Pomeroy, 20, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Amanda Darling, 32, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 1 and 2, 2018, violating condition of release on July 1, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to four months, restitution $300; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to four months for each charge.

James John Tracey Jr., 51, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence, operating after registration suspended on July 2, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Allen A. Buzzell, 30, Livermore Falls, stalking-serious inconvenience/emotional distress on Oct. 23, 2017, terrorizing on July 3, 2017, terrorizing, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to four months with all suspended, probation one year; second, third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Donald A. Poisson, 59, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime on July 4, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation two years; second charge, dismissed.

Ronald C. Hobson, 29, Monmouth, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on June 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Evan R. Guiou, 31, Richmond, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 4, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dustin Pepin, 19, Lewiston, aggravated criminal trespass, criminal trespass on June 22, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year.

Keosha Craig Pontoo, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $17.86.

Dominique Deschaine, 32, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, one prior, violating condition of release on July 6, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Robert Balfour, 26, Durham, operation of defective vehicle on June 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $200

Joseph Dehetre, 35, Mechanic Falls, criminal trespass on May 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Sandra L. Goodman, 54, Auburn, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Nicholas J. Ferrante, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 28, 2018, filed with court costs.

Devin Anderson, 28, Turner, fish without valid license on May 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Denise Cloutier, 37, Jefferson, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 26, 2018, dismissed.

Brandon Lawson, 33, Carrollton, Texas, fish without valid license on June 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Anthony R. Park, 20, Waterville, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, violating condition of release on July 6, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, fined $250 for each charge.

Michael Brawn, 28, Lisbon Falls, two counts of assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child on April 1, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third and fourth charges, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Caitlin M. Bailey, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on July 9, 2018, dismissed.

Joshua M. Emerson, 35, Warren, assault, violating condition of release on May 19, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to nine months and one day; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Deanna Male, 27, Casco, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 3, 2018, dismissed.

William R. Gayton III, 30, Leeds, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Haji Haji, 21, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, unlawful possession of cocaine base on June 7, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months; fourth charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 15 months.

Jason L. Gammon, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: