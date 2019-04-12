LEWISTON — The Auburn Public Library will host The Tanglewood Marionettes in a performance of “The Fairy Circus.” This special performance is an 80th birthday celebration for longtime community volunteer, Pat Masonheimer. “The Fairy Circus” will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Schaeffer Theatre at Bates College, 329 College St.

Tanglewood Marionettes’ presentation of “The Fairy Circus” begins with a brief demonstration of the art of puppetry. Through humorous interplay, the audience will learn about various forms of puppets, from the simple glove puppet to the sophisticated marionette.

Featuring over 20 beautifully hand-crafted marionettes, “The Fairy Circus” is a showcase for turn-of-the-century-style trick puppetry. The puppets will dance, play instruments, juggle, contort, transform and fly through the air with the greatest of ease, all to the best-loved music of favorite composers.

Birthday cake and juice will follow the performance. Tickets, $2 a person, will be available in the children’s room. The money raised will be used to benefit children’s programming at the library. All are welcome. The event is co-sponsored by the Masonheimer/Wallace Family.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call the library at 207-333-6640, ext. 3, or stop by.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: