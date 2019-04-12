Eliza Richard of Farmington recently won the national pageant title of Miss Crown of America in Orlando, Florida. The pageant was held at the Orlando Marriott World Center on April 7, where the contestants competed in Personal Introduction, Interview, Outfit of Choice, Evening Gown, Casual Wear and Photogenic areas of competition. Richard intends to spend her year volunteering and giving back to the community as much as possible, and she can be booked for appearances. Richard will also promote her platform, “Love the Skin You’re In,” which is an initiative to educate people on eating disorders, provide resources and support to peers and parents, to promote healthy and positive lifestyles and instill the hope of eating disorder recovery. She is the daughter of Todd and Sandy Richard.
