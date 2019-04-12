SABATTUS — One person was dead Friday in a fire that devoured part of a home on Wales Road.

Firefighters from a least a half dozen towns responded to battle at the single family home at 109 Wales Road. The fire was reported by neighbors at about 3 p.m.

Fire crews doused the flames but shortly after the fire was out, it was reported that one person was dead. It was believed that a woman lived alone inside the house. The victim was not being identified while the State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the blaze.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home. There was no electricity running to the home, which officials say was crammed full of a variety of items.

Wales and Sabattus fire departments responded right away when the fire was first reported. They were soon joined by crews from Lewiston, Monmouth and Greene, and followed by the ladder truck from the Lisbon Fire Department.

Shortly after fire crews arrived, it was reported that the woman who lives in the home was seen walking down the road. That report proved to be erroneous.

It appeared the fire started on the second floor near the back of the home. A section of Wales Road, which is also Route 132, was shut down to traffic as firefighters battled the blaze, using tanker trucks to shuttle water to the scene.

This story will be updated.

