- Joseph Leland Wright-Champagne, 24, Farmington, two counts of violating condition of release, April 10, no bail listed as of April 12, Farmington Police Department.
- Christopher M. Miquelon, 30, New Vineyard, warrant on failure to appear, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release, April 10, no bail listed as of April 12, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Damien Patrick Spencer, 21, Passadumkeag, operating under the influence, April 11, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Ryan James Laurie, 31, Livermore, operating under the influence, April 11, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Carol Ann Betcsch-Larkins, 61, New Gloucester, operating under the influence, April 11, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Tanya Marie Crogan, 36, Vienna, operating under the influence, April 11, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
