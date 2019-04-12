Old Town United Methodist Church

Good Friday, April 19: Service, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 21: Ecumenical Sunrise Service at the Old Town Riverfront Park Gazebo, 6:30 a.m. Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.; Resurrection Worship, 10:30 a.m.

Stillwater Federated Church

Easter Sunday, April 21: Easter Breakfast, 8 a.m.; Resurrection Worship, 9 a.m.

St. James’ Episcopal Church, Old Town

Palm Sunday, April 14: Service, 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday, April 18: Service, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, April 19: Service, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 21: Service, 10 a.m.

Alton United Methodist Church

Easter Sunday, April 21: Sunrise Service, 7 a.m., followed by a light breakfast.

Orono United Methodist Church

Good Friday, April 19: Service, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 21: Worship Service, 8:30 a.m.

Church of Universal Fellowship, Orono

Maundy Thursday, April 18: Shared supper, hymn sing and communion, 6 p.m., Gathering Place

Good Friday, April 19: Tenebrae Service, 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary

Easter Sunday, April 21: Sunrise Service, Penobscot valley Country Club, 6:30 a.m.; Easter breakfast, 7 a.m. (at the church vestry); Service, 10 a.m.

United Baptist Church, Old Town

Maundy Thursday, April 18: Service, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 21: Sunrise Service, 6;30 a.m.; Easter Celebration, 10 a.m.

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord

Holy Thursday, April 18: Service, 7 p.m., Holy Family, Old Town

Good Friday, April 19: Service, 7 p.m., Holy Family, Old Town

Saturday, April 20: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m., Holy Family, old Town

Easter Sunday, April 21: Services 8 a.m., Holy Family, Old Town; 9:30 a.m. – St. Ann, Bradley; 10:30 am – St. Ann, Penobscot Nation; 6:15 pm – Our Lady of Wisdom, Orono.

Milford Congregational Church

Palm Sunday, April 14: Service, 9 a.m., followed by breakfast.

Maundy Thursday, April 18: Service , 6 p.m. in the Undercroft, followed by a potluck meal.

Easter Sunday, April 21: Service, 9 a.m.

