100 years ago: 1919

Representatives of the Maine Dairy Association, Maine Seeds Association, Livestock Breeder’s Association, Maine Pomological Society and the Boys and Girls Clubs meet in Auburn today to decide upon the place of the next meetings of those associations. Bangor has already invited them to meet in that city.

50 years ago: 1969

Auburn’s centennial celebration, should not cost the city of Auburn a single nickel if the citizens involve themselves in the program, a centennial official said today. M S. Fitzherbert — the organizer of the committee planning Auburn’s hundredth birthday party, said that the various events being staged should bring in enough money to finance the whole centennial observance. The committee has a $30,000 budget. It is our intent not to make money and at the same time not to have the Centennial cost any money.

25 years ago: 1994

The Androscoggin Retired Teachers Association will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the new addition of the Leeds Community Church. Members will be served dinner at noon and for the after-lunch program Charles Plummer of Auburn will portray Samuel Reed Hall Jr., and discuss Reed’s invention, the chalkboard.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

