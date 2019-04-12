JAY – Denise (Adams) Akell, 65, left this earth on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Augusta due to unexpected complications from cancer. Denise was born in Stoneham, Mass. and was the loving wife of Warren P. Akell of Jay. Prior to moving to Maine 10 years ago, she lived in Aurora, Colo. where she and Warren raised two children. Denise enjoyed spending time with her family whenever she could. Motorcycle rides through the Maine countryside was one of the many things she enjoyed with her husband. She would always be reading her kindle or working in her garden. Watching the birds brought her much joy. She was predeceased by her parents Fay and Warren Adams of Medford, Mass.; and sister Dale Staples of Weymouth, Mass.She is survived by her husband Warren Akell; her son Zachary Akell and her daughter Jyll Akell, both of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren Maegan and Violet Akell of Denver, Colo.; sisters, Randy Adams and her life partner Brenda Stevenson of St. Petersburgh, Fla., Dawn Adams of Newburyport, Mass.and children Michael and Jason Lenard, and Jackie and husband Paul and their daughter Sydney Dinunzio of Tewksbury, Mass., brother Warren Adams of Medford, Mass.; niece Robin Brown, and nephew Nathaniel Akell of Colorado. She was also a sister-in-law to Laverne St. John and Alan Baxter of Turner, and Alan and Bebe Akell of Auroro, Colo.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when the birds are singing.For those who wish to celebrate her memory,please donate to:The American Cancer Society

