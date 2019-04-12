OAKFIELD, Tenn. – Larry Lauze’, 93, died Jan. 28, 2018.He was predeceased by his wife Raymonde (Raye) B. Lauze’ Oct. 15, 2012. He is survived by three daughters, Sr. Rachel Lauze’, Mariette Renard and Denise Lauze; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.Interment services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Peter’s Cemetery Chapel, Lewiston. Condolences to the Lauze’ family at [email protected]

