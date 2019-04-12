OAKFIELD, Tenn. – Larry Lauze’, 93, died Jan. 28, 2018.He was predeceased by his wife Raymonde (Raye) B. Lauze’ Oct. 15, 2012. He is survived by three daughters, Sr. Rachel Lauze’, Mariette Renard and Denise Lauze; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.Interment services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Peter’s Cemetery Chapel, Lewiston. Condolences to the Lauze’ family at [email protected]
increase font size
Obituary: Larry Lauze’
OAKFIELD, Tenn. - Larry Lauze’, 93, died Jan. 28, 2018.He was predeceased by his wife Raymonde (Raye) B. Lauze’ Oct. 15, ...
filed under:
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.