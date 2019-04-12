AUBURN – Mrs. Margaret J. Viger, 97, died Thursday April 11, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn. She was formerly of Rumford.

Born in Rumford on Jan. 12, 1922, she was a daughter of Adam and Annie Paltanawick. She was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford, class of 1940. Margaret worked at Diamond Match in Dixfield and later, at the Oxford Paper Company as a machinist for several years.

She was a communicant of the Parish of Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church and was a member of Rumford Falls Aerie #1248 FOE Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling to Lithuania and traveled by train throughout the USA. She also loved spending time with her family and being active in the Lithuanian festivals. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing at the Eagles, and having “a glass” of wine. She was always on the go and enjoyed her many walks around the community.

She was married in Rumford on Nov. 27, 1943 to Godfrey A. Viger, who died in Rumford on July 30, 2000.

Survivors include her daughters, Janine Archibald and husband, Scott of Dixfield and Eileen Walker and husband, Joe of Dickson, Tenn.; grandchildren, Aaron Pepin, Lyle Goodwin, Jarrod Goodwin, Staci Hamilton, Kennedy Viger, Autumn Gudbrandsen, stepgrandchildren, Crystal O’Connor, Eric Archibald, and Nathan Archibald; and five great-grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband; a son, James, a daughter, Christina Viger; three sisters, Eva Palmer, Mary Goodwin and Annie Paltanawick; a granddaughter, Erica James; three brothers, John Paltanawick, Adam Paltanawick and Joseph Palton and a half-brother, James Gelensky.

A special thanks to Tim and Brenda Calden, Woodlands of Farmington, Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, and The Hospice House of Auburn.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Parish of The Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church. Interment later in the spring will be in St. John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St. Rumford.

