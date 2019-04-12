Buckfield Board of Selectmen

April 2, 2019

BUCKFIELD — The following action was taken by the Buckfield Board of Selectmen at the April 2 meeting:

Budget

What happened: Town Manager Joe Roach gave selectmen an overview of the proposed budget for fiscal 2020.

What it means: The overall increase for the proposed budget from the current one is 5.5 percent. Proposed increases of the town’s contribution to Oxford County are up by roughly $10,350 and RSU 10 by roughly $24,450. Selectmen haven’t taken any action on the municipal budget yet as they’re at the beginning of the budget process.

What’s next: Selectmen will continue hearing budget presentations throughout April and early May. The next meeting is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, at the Municipal Center, 34 Turner St.

Textile review

What happened: Roach gave selectmen an update on textile recycling in Buckfield and Sumner.

What it means: Roach gave a list of Buckfield businesses to Joe Whitten, CEO of Apparel Impact of New Hampshire, to look at locations for an additional textile recycling bin in town. At the last Buckfield-Sumner Solid Waste Committee meeting, which is made of the selectboards of Buckfield and Sumner, members approved working with Apparel Impact to get textiles further out of the waste stream. One recycle bin will be placed at the Transfer Station on Morrill Street.

What’s next: Whitten is currently researching other locations in Buckfield and Sumner for an additional textile recycling bin in each town.

Self-evaluation

What happened: After conducting self-evaluation at their last meeting, selectmen voted to make it an annual event.

What it means: The next selectboard will conduct another self-evaluation in March 2020. The current selectboard will revisit items quarterly as part of the evaluation to see if members have made any progress or learned anything from these items.

What’s next: A quarterly revisit date will be set at a future meeting.

Rec Committee

What happened: Selectmen unanimously approved the proposed changes to the Recreation Committee bylaws.

What it means: The biggest change is the composition of the committee from 14 members to 11 members. The other changes make the bylaws align with the town’s format for committee bylaws.

Lawn sale

What happened: Selectmen approved a fundraiser lawn sale for the Old Church on the Hill Committee.

What it means: Hours for the lawn sale are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at the Old Church on the Hill. Tables are $10 each and parking for vendors is at member Colleen Halsey’s residence right up the street. This will allow visitors to park at the historic church at 77 High St.

What’s next: Those interested in having a table at the yard sale can contact Chair Sandra Perkins at 336-2916.

Public hearing

What happened: Selectmen set a public hearing for the special amusement permit for the Buck-It Grill & Pub at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, at the Municipal Building before their regular selectmen’s meeting.

