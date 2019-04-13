DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you to everyone who sends in the Box Tops for Education to the Hartford-Sumner Elementary School or directly to me (special thanks to Debra Marston).

I’m expecting a check for $202 this month that the Nezinscot Valley Music Boosters will be able to use for the school-wide cultural program on Mexico and to offer scholarships to Buckfield Junior-Senior High School seniors and music camps.

Last fall the box tops supported the STEM program for elementary school librarian Michele Cushman. STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.

The next deadline will be in late October. Please remember that the date must be current and visible. Coupons with no date or expired dates cannot be sent in. Keep sending them in to the school. The collection box is outside the library or just mail them to me at Cynthia Norton, 137 Bonney Rd., Sumner ME 04292.

We can only use the box tops; unfortunately Betty Crocker and Campbell’s labels are not good.

Thank you all for supporting our schools’ music/drama programs through the Nezinscot Valley Music Boosters.

— Cynthia, Sumner

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Now that Lori Loughlin has been publicly exposed regarding the college scheme, what will Hallmark do with the show that she was starring in entitled, “When Calls the Heart?” Has the show been taken off the air? I’m wondering what the other actors will do.

— No name, Wilton

ANSWER: According to Deadline Hollywood, The Hallmark Channel has confirmed that its series “When Calls the Heart” is not being canceled, despite the parent company’s firing of key player Lori Loughlin for her alleged role in the college bribery scandal.

In a recent Instagram post on its official account, Hallmark assured fans the series isn’t going away, despite being placed on hiatus in the wake of Loughlin’s legal troubles. “Hope Valley has many more stories left to share and we will let you know the details soon,” the post said.

Hallmark parent Crown Media said it was no longer working with Loughlin and “has stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production.”

The show’s producers will carry on with creative solutions regarding Loughlin’s Abigail Station character. However, all options are being explored on how to take the already-filmed episodes of “Heart” forward without Loughlin.

Loughin surrendered to the FBI and was arraigned in federal court in Los Angeles, then released on a $1 million bail bond, as was her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. They were only two people in a yearlong investigation that also ensnared Felicity Huffman and more than 30 other parents. The couple are accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team — “despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the 200-page indictment.

Like the other parents, Huffman, Loughlin, Giannulli and now ex-STX board member Bill McGlashan are being charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, according to the “Operation Varsity Blues” indictment. They are facing time in jail.

